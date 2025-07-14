From South Carolina to Japan: Swamp Fox firefighters advance mission readiness through joint training

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Tatum, a firefighter with the 169th Civil...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Tatum, a firefighter with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, drains a hose after structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Structure fire training allows firefighters to build muscle memory, improve coordination, and safely apply tactics needed to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan --

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Civil Engineer Squadron partnered with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department for a two-week immersive training engagement at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1-13, 2025.



The Deployment for Training (DFT) program was designed to allow guard members to complete annual training while integrating with active-duty counterparts. This partnership strengthens unit cohesion, identifies stress points, and improves readiness by preparing Airmen to work seamlessly across diverse environments, including with dissimilar aircraft and international partners.



“The DFT is a unique opportunity for guard units to complete their required annual training while integrating with active-duty counterparts in a joint environment,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittney Brooke, the assistant fire chief assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department. “Many of the guard members also serve as civilian firefighters and bring a wealth of real-world experience that benefits our younger Airmen who have only seen fire in training scenarios.”



Just two days after arriving, the 169th CES firefighters joined 374th CES teams to respond to four live emergency calls, underscoring the real-world nature of the collaboration.



In addition to operational responses, the training featured aircraft familiarization, structural firefighting, and car burn exercises. Together, the teams conducted 10 live burn rotations and three structural scenarios, including one live fire event.



“Exposing ourselves to different cultures, especially in the fire service, helps us fully understand different techniques and experiences to expand our knowledge globally,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Erwin, the fire department training noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department.



Beyond technical skill-building, the DFT enabled enlisted leaders to practice rapid deployment readiness by navigating logistics such as transportation, lodging, medical services, and meals—factors that can significantly impact mission efficiency.



“Each rotation reinforces not only our technical capabilities, but also our ability to adapt quickly in unfamiliar environments alongside the very teams we may partner with downrange,” said Brooke.



As part of cross-wing familiarization, 169th CES firefighters—who support a fighter wing—toured UH-1N Huey helicopters, the C-12J Huron, and the C-130J Super Hercules, and briefed their counterparts on emergency procedures for F-16 Fighting Falcons.



This partnership exemplifies Agile Combat Employment in action, ensuring the South Carolina Air National Guard remains a mission-ready force capable of delivering exceptional value and combat power to the state and nation.