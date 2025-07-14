Fort Hood welcomes new garrison commander

Photo By Samantha Harms | Col. Mark R. McClellan, the incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood,...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Harms | Col. Mark R. McClellan, the incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, receives the guidon from Patrick Appelman, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness, July 11, 2025, during the Fort Hood Garrison Change of Command Ceremony on Sadowski Field at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — Col. Mark McClellan assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood from outgoing commander, Col. Lakicia R. Stokes, July 11, 2025, during a ceremony at Sadowski Field outside III Armored Corps Headquarters here.



McClellan comes to The Great Place from Fort Benning, Georgia, where he served as director of the Department of Tactics, Training and Doctrine at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.



Stokes will move to Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood for her next assignment.



III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral underscored the importance of the garrison and its leadership in his remarks.



“The Fort Hood Garrison is responsible for the most important military base in the world,” Admiral said, noting the garrison team manages the facilities and resources to enable units to focus on training and prioritize readiness.



Fort Hood’s garrison is comprised of one management and control office, six directorates, eight installation support offices and two subordinate military units, with a team of over 2,000 civilians and 31 Soldiers.



“Over the past 24 months, Lakicia prioritized efforts that affected our Soldiers across all live-fire training and updates to ranges, to housing improvements, to recreation enhancements and dining enhancements,” Admiral explained.



The commanding general noted improved dining options through the Phantom Centralized HUB and campus-style dining; the installation of a microgrid at West Fort Hood that enhances energy resilience; the establishment of the no-fare, micro transit Cavazos Connector to improve travel across the installation; and a new outdoor family fitness park for families among the improvements made to post under Stokes’ leadership.



He reviewed a few of the more than 30 honors bestowed upon the installation during the past 24 months, including Installation Management Command Best Garrison Award (first place) and 2024 Department of the Army Superior Unit Award.



Patrick Appelman, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, who served as host for the event, also emphasized Stokes’ accomplishments and selfless service during her command.



“First, you and your team, day in and day out, provide exceptional services and ensure Soldiers and their families are both helped and cared for while they serve our country,” Appelman said. “From the new training areas to building repairs and improvements to (the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) events throughout the year, Fort Hood Garrison always provides first-class services.”



He noted the Cavazos Connector has provided vital transportation services, especially for junior-enlisted Soldiers and their families, and Stokes’ successful efforts with food insecurity programs, notably the 2024 pilot program that has provided over $225,000 in food vouchers to over 631 families in its first six months.



“You focused your efforts on the heart and soul of the garrison, always putting Soldiers, families and civilians first,” Appelman said.



Stokes said the accomplishments and successes were because of the team.



“At every level, these accomplishments didn’t happen because of one person,” she said. “They happened because of the collective efforts of this ‘Team of Teams,’ and I am proud to have been a part of that.”



As she relinquished command, Stokes offered gratitude and thanks to her mentors, peers and those she led.



Stokes called her tenure as garrison commander “an honor and a learning experience.”



She thanked her leaders for empowering her, holding her to high standards and keeping the focus on taking care of people.



“Thank you for allowing me the space to lead, the support to succeed and the mentorship to grow,” Stokes said. “Your confidence in me and your steadfast backing of the garrison team make everything we accomplish possible.”



She thanked the entire garrison team for their collaborative efforts in support of The Great Place and its people.



“It has been an absolute privilege to serve alongside each of you in support of our Soldiers, families and mission readiness,” Stokes said.



Stokes offered her gratitude to the surrounding communities for their partnerships in caring for Soldiers and their families.



“While the garrison is responsible for delivering 55 of the 78 services, the remaining 23 wouldn’t happen without you,” Stokes said. “Your expertise, responsiveness and collaboration have been critical to the success of this installation and the readiness of our Soldiers and families.”



The ceremony was well attended by those community members who provide key support to Fort Hood.



Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist said the change of command was a great opportunity for community members to join in a traditional military ceremony.



“It’s great to be a part of this tradition,” he said, “seeing what goes on here with Fort Hood, and seeing that the mantle is passed to the new and carries on the tradition of taking care of the garrison and Soldiers here on Fort Hood.”



Harker Heights, like many of the surrounding communities, enjoys a close relationship with Fort Hood, partnering on projects and events that bind the military and civilian communities.



The Harker Heights mayor said he is looking forward to continuing that partnership with McClellan.



“I think he’s going to be a great addition to the garrison legacy here,” Blomquist said. “ … I have high confidence that he’s going to be able to carry forward and do an awesome job, just like Colonel Stokes did.”



Appelman and Admiral also voiced their confidence that the garrison’s successes and accomplishments will continue under McClellan’s leadership.



“Lakicia was the right leader at the right time to continue the improvements across The Great Place,” Admiral said, adding he is sad to see her leave, but excited to see McClellan take the helm of the garrison and continue to build on the successes.



“Mark comes with a tremendous reputation from Fort Benning,” Admiral said. “He’s a prudent leader, and I’m looking forward to everything that he will accomplish here with us at Fort Hood.”



When McClellan delivered his remarks, he spoke about being honored to serve at the garrison and looking forward to being a part of the IMCOM team.



He thanked Stokes for her leadership and dedication to Fort Hood, as well as her efforts to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



“The seamless onboarding you provided has been invaluable, and goes above and beyond what I’ve experienced in the Army,” he said. “In the last three weeks, I’ve been consistently impressed by your professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment.”



McClellan said he looks forward to building on the foundation left by Stokes, “continuing to make Fort Hood an installation of choice for the U.S. Army.”



The incoming garrison commander also shared 25 years ago, as a young cadet at Fort Hood for Cadet Leadership Development Training, his decision to serve as an armor officer was solidified after seeing the teamwork of a tank platoon.



“Returning here now after many years feels like a full-circle moment,” McClellan said. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve at The Great Place.”