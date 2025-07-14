Historic Flyover: 433rd AW C-5M Becomes First Military Aircraft to Ceremonially Pass Over Toyota Field

Photo By Julian Hernandez | A 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy soars over Toyota Field during the first...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | A 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy soars over Toyota Field during the first flyover by a military aircraft at a San Antonio FC soccer match in San Antonio, Texas, July 12, 2025. The flyover was part of the team’s Military Appreciation Night celebrations and allowed the Alamo Wing aircrew to conduct necessary flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Fans at Toyota Field turned their eyes to the sky Saturday night as a C-5M Super Galaxy from the 433rd Airlift Wing soared overhead in a powerful display of airpower and patriotism, kicking off San Antonio FC’s Military Appreciation Night matchup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.



According to team representatives, the flyover marked the first time a U.S. military aircraft has performed a flyover at a San Antonio FC match, a historic moment for both the club and the local community.



The aircraft appeared moments after the national anthem, drawing cheers throughout the stadium and underscoring San Antonio’s proud identity as Military City, USA.



“The opportunity to have a flyover at our games is incredible… it really elevates the atmosphere, especially on a night like tonight when we’re celebrating our military,” said Jose Lizardo, senior director of Toyota Field and the STAR Complex. “In Military City, USA, it means that much more. We’re truly grateful to the 433rd Airlift Wing and the Air Force for making it possible. It’s always an honor to have them here, and our fans genuinely appreciate it.”



While symbolic of the bond between the 433rd Airlift Wing and the San Antonio community, the flyover also served a practical purpose, allowing aircrew members to complete flight training requirements. Coordinating the timing, altitude, and flight path to match the exact moment of the anthem showcased the precision, discipline, and readiness that define Air Force operations.