Foreign endurance challenge strengthens Soldiers and partnerships

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Sheridan (left), a wheeled vehicle mechanic, and Spc. Jason Ceja (right), a tactical power generator specialist, 17th Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 17th Special Troops Battalion, rucks during the Norwegian Foot March in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March is a challenging 18.6-mile ruck march, with participants carrying a 25-pound rucksack. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – More than 65 Soldiers under the 17th Sustainment Brigade earned the Norwegian Foot March badge over the past three months across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The Norwegian Foot March, established in 1915, is a test of physical endurance in which participants must complete an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) ruck march while carrying a 24-pound (11-kilogram) rucksack within strict time limits.



Soldiers were required to meet strict completion times based on age and gender. Male participants aged 18-34 were required to complete the task within 4 hours and 30 minutes, while female participants in the same age group had 4 hours and 50 minutes. For those aged 35-42, the time limit was 4 hours and 35 minutes for men and 4 hours and 55 minutes for women. Participants over 42 had a time limit of 4 hours and 40 minutes for men and 5 hours for women. Completing the event earns Soldiers a foreign badge while reinforcing their physical preparedness and ensuring they are ready for future operational demands.



For combat medics, peak physical fitness isn’t just a requirement—it’s a necessity for mission success. The ability to respond quickly and effectively in any situation can mean the difference between life and death. Spc. Zachary Murray, a combat medic attached to 17th SB’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, embraces this mindset.



“It’s about asking how I can just better myself as a soldier and as a medic,” Murray said. “We always train to be at the level where we can not only do the distance required, but then we can keep going. Physical fitness is a huge tenet of being a medic. You have to be good to go at any time.”



For many Soldiers, events like the Norwegian Foot March are more than just tests of endurance—they serve as stepping stones toward greater professional achievements. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Sawyer, a network communication systems specialist attached to the 338th Signal Company, sees these opportunities as a way to inspire others to push their limits and prepare for advanced military training.



“The more that I do these competitions, the more likely it is that my soldiers will get out and do it,” Sawyer said. “If you’re training for all those things, then hopefully in the process of training, you’re inspiring or motivating other people to do it with you. Not only are you improving your own readiness here, you’re also improving readiness within the ranks.”



Sawyer’s mindset reflects the broader goal of endurance-based training, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared for operational demands. The Norwegian Foot March reinforces endurance and rucking proficiency, skills essential for operational effectiveness.



By testing themselves in a physically demanding environment, Soldiers not only strengthen individual resilience but also build relationships that enhance coalition effectiveness in future operations. The Norwegian Foot March provides a common ground where Soldiers from different nations can challenge themselves under the same standards, enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation in future missions. This shared challenge fosters trust, promotes collaboration, and strengthens military-to-military partnerships that are essential for coalition operations.



The 17th Sustainment Brigade’s participation in the Norwegian Foot March reinforces its commitment to operational readiness and multinational cooperation. This physically demanding event strengthens Soldier resilience while fostering trust and cohesion with allied forces.



Earning the Norwegian Foot March badge highlights the brigade’s dedication to rigorous training and continuous professional development. As one of the few foreign badges authorized for wear on the U.S. Army dress uniform, it represents both an individual achievement and a testament to the brigade’s pursuit of excellence in joint military operations.