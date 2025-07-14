Banks, Crawford recognized for their decades of service

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño recognized team members of the Radio Frequency Technician Support Branch, Ken Banks and Archie Crawford, with length-of-service awards during a recent ceremony at China Lake.



Carreño congratulated both and praised their readiness to support the warfighter.



Crawford, an engineering technician, celebrated 40 years of service spent gaining – and sharing – expertise across several platforms.



“Archie is a technician who always seeks better methods and new ways to support the fleet,” Carreño said, praising Crawford’s warfighter support focus



Throughout his career, Crawford became an expert in various fields, supporting many weapon platform programs at NAWCWD. Sometimes, “becoming” an expert was more about rolling up his sleeves and getting dirty.



“I was the guy who just figured stuff out; sometimes not from drawings, but hands-on,” he said.



Crawford is currently supporting flight tests for the AIM-174B Air Launched Configuration.



Banks’ 55 years has included developing – and teaching about – guided missile technology on programs like Sidewinder AIM-9R.



Throughout his career, Banks pulled in accolades including the Meritorious Civilian Service, Michelson Laboratory Award, L. T. E. Thompson Award, and the Technical Director’s Award.



Banks was also selected to be a NAVAIR Esteemed Fellow and a NAWCWD Senior Fellow.



Among his publications, Banks wrote and taught the guidance section of the NAWCWD Weapons 101 course. Additionally, he co-invented a patent named “Low Frequency Passive Guidance Method."



But his impact goes beyond the awards and documents. Carreño praised Banks' leadership and maturity as a systems engineer and his attention to detail in support of the warfighter.



“Ken doesn’t simply write a statement of work. He explores the details of the requirement and its importance to the fleet,” said Carreño. “Then, he supports it with facts.”



After leaving the role of chief engineer of weapons and energetics in 2012, Banks returned as a rehired annuitant and continues to serve as subject matter expert and consultant in technology development for the command.



“A young engineer can grow technically here,” Banks said. “There are very few places in the world that teach things like rocketry or some of the other systems taught here.”



"I can't thank you enough for all you've done for this organization and the warfighter community," said Carreño. “We appreciate every minute you still dedicate to the organization.”

