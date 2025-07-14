Kouma SAC celebrates Lemonade Day with fun splash of sweetness, sprinkle of cuteness at Fort Cavazos

Photo By Janecze Wright | Staff Sgt. Michelle Clayton, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, watches as her twins Eric and...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Staff Sgt. Michelle Clayton, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, watches as her twins Eric and Eriyonna Thomas, both 6, and daughter Miyah Thomas, 7, sample fruit-infused lemonade at a special event to commemorate Lemonade Day May 2, 2025 at the Kouma School Age Care center at Fort Cavazos. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Fort Cavazos Kouma School Age Care center proved one is never too young to appreciate the power of entrepreneurship as youth ages 5 to 11 ushered in Lemonade Day May 2, 2025 at Fort Cavazos with a special event featuring fruity lemonades and baked goods.



In addition to enjoying some tasty lemonade and sweet treats, the event provided an opportunity to teach children about the importance of Lemonade Day and financial literacy, while exposing them to new experiences and new tastes, said Validity Vercher, youth associate with Fort Cavazos Child and Youth Services.



“When it comes to Lemonade Day, we like to open them up to a bunch of different flavors and different things they probably have never tasted before,” Vercher said. “I know some youth told me they never had mixed berries, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries in their lemonade. So, I think it’s important that they get to expand their taste buds.”



After serving the youth snacks and their choice of lemonade infused with fresh fruit, Vercher led the children in a game of trivia that explored the history of lemonade and unique facts about the popular beverage.



“I think it’s really important to know where the things we eat and drink come from,” she explained. “History has a big part of our food and our beverages, so I think it’s just good to open them up right now with something fun and easy that they can understand.”



Staff Sgt. Michelle Clayton, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, agreed with Vercher.



“It’s important to introduce the kids to new events,” she said.



Clayton joined her three children, twins Eric and Eriyonna Thomas, both 6, and Miyah Thomas, 7, for the festivities, acknowledging the importance of teaching them about money early on.



“My three — they think money grows on trees, and I’m trying to get them to understand that you have to work for the money that you get,” she said. “So, just giving them that little financial literacy early kind of helps them as they get older.”



Natasha Brown, child and youth program assistant for Fort Cavazos CYS, shared the same sentiments, explaining teaching financial literacy now can pay off later.



“If they start young, they just continue on,” she said. “It will be just a part of what they do every day.”



Brown helped set up the lemonade-themed décor, prepare fresh fruit for the drinks and ensured the children and attendees had their fill of fruit-infused homemade lemonade, along with cookies and snack cakes.



“This is just a way to encourage entrepreneurship which Lemonade Day focuses a lot on,” she said. “They have classes, all kinds of great things where they can kind of get started on being those young entrepreneurs and grow into business owners.”



For more information about the Kouma School Age Care center, call 254-285-6017.



For more information about Lemonade Day, visit lemonadeday.org/fort-cavazos-area.