New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. ready to lead

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus assumed the highest enlisted leadership position at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on July 17 in a change of responsibility ceremony presided over by YPG Commander Col. John Nelson.



Hailing to YPG from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Holthus called the opportunity to serve as the post’s senior enlisted advisor a great privilege in remarks to the media minutes before assuming the responsibility.



“It is an exciting challenge,” Holthus said. “I have a little bit of experience on the test side of the house doing testing as a Soldier, but seeing behind the curtain at everything that is available to leverage to see the Army gets the data it needs is a new realm for me.”



Holthus pledged to maintain the same high energy that outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare was widely praised for.



In remarks to the audience at the ceremony, Nelson noted Millare’s efforts on behalf of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, energizing the Commander’s Ready and Resiliency Council, and creating command comment boxes at various points across YPG’s geographically large installation.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Millare was relentless in his time here in improving the quality of life for the YPG workforce and ensuring YPG accomplishes its mission on behalf of Army transformation,” Nelson said. “He was a champion for YPG internally, with the morale of the workforce being his top priority.”



Millare thanked YPG’s Soldiers and workforce for their efforts on behalf of Soldiers. He marveled at YPG’s position at the forefront of Army transformation efforts, crediting the workforce’s excellence with making it possible and underscoring that Soldiers’ lives depended on the testing conducted here.



“It’s been a great two years working with some awesome folks,” Millare said. “My two years here with this premier culture have been the best.”



Nelson highlighted Holthus’s accomplished career as a non-commissioned officer, noting his multiple deployments and distinguished career in field artillery, long the largest component of YPG’s comprehensive developmental test mission.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Holthus has traveled a long and successful journey to get where he is today,” Nelson said. “He has served at every enlisted position and level as a field artilleryman, and that is a very fitting assignment for us as the Army’s artillery testing center of excellence.”



Holthus said he was enthused about the new position working alongside YPG’s highly skilled personnel and thanked the community for their warm welcome.



“The overall goal is to make this place appealing and especially to take care of Soldiers and their families who are here,” he said. “I’m happy and excited to be part of this community. Everyone has been super friendly and helpful, on the installation and off.”



Holthus has served in the Army for over 26 years and deployed to Iraq twice during the conflict’s most severe early years. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. He holds a Bachelor of Science Liberal Arts Degree from Excelsior College. He is also a member of the Field Artillery Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. He is accompanied by his wife Tiffany and sons Connor and Jackson.