Transcending Excellence: CYS chief receives prestigious Stalwart Award at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — To transcend means to rise above or go beyond limits — a definition that embodies the expertise and impact Sheila Curtis, chief of Fort Cavazos Child and Youth Services, has had on the Fort Cavazos community.



For her years of professionalism and longevity that transcend the normal confines of her role, Curtis has been recognized with the prestigious U.S. Army Installation Management Command Stalwart Award, an honor recognizing the high standards of excellence Curtis has exceeded, setting a new benchmark for dedication, innovation and service.



Curtis has dedicated more than 25 years to ensuring the utmost care for children and youth on the installation, overseeing a vast array of programs within CYS and leading a staff of 532 employees, who she credits for her success.



“I’ve been fortunate enough where people have allowed me to lead them towards success. I think that’s a result of how people have poured into me in the past to ensure I was prepared to be successful,” she said. “So, with them supporting me, it also encouraged me to have the passion to do the same for others, and I think that’s where the success comes from.”



Born and raised in Greenville, North Carolina, Curtis shared she felt fortunate to always have a “village” to support her. She started her career with the Army early on before taking a step back to support her family.



Upon deciding to reenter the workforce, Curtis completed multiple college degrees and began ascending the career ladder at The Great Place in 1999.



Curtis is also responsible for building and sustaining strong community partnerships, continuous professional development, upholding fiscal responsibility and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services aligned with the evolving needs of military youth.



“To whom much is given, much is required,” she said as she reflected on the challenges of her position. It all starts with a love of children and a dedication to excellence, she conveyed.



“CYS is not for everybody,” she said. “You have to be committed; you have to love what you do; you have to be able to get up every day and start every day anew.”



“When you have an organization of this size, know that there’s also challenges, but you have to come to the table to problem solve and move forward from that,” she said. “It’s either for you or it’s not. And I truly believe in my heart that it’s for me.”



This is not the first award for Curtis, having earned the Army CYS Award of Excellence, a Commendation for Outstanding Performance and a slew of Outstanding Level Performance Awards and commander awards over the span of her career, but the Stalwart Award has special significance.



“I see it as a privilege and an honor to be recognized at this level, from the perspective that others believed in me and recognized the capability of not only me, but of this team,” she said. “It’s significant to be nominated for prestigious awards such as this. I am accepting this award, but I’m accepting it also on behalf of Child and Youth Services and the teammates that I work with every day.”



Curtis is looking forward to retiring in the future, and she hopes to leave a lasting impression that will carry on.



“When it’s all said and done,” she concluded, “I want to know that I made a difference.”

