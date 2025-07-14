Photo By Jessica Nilsson | NSCS CO CAPT T. Richie Jenkins (left), RADM Ken Epps (center) and ENS Joseph Montano...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Nilsson | NSCS CO CAPT T. Richie Jenkins (left), RADM Ken Epps (center) and ENS Joseph Montano (right) cut the commissioning ribbon to officially bring USS Duarte (DDG 250) to life during the decommissioning/commissioning ceremony for the USS Duarte (DDG 250) on July 16, 2025, in Newport, R.I. see less | View Image Page

USS Duarte (DD 901) Retires as the New USS Duarte (DDG 250) Cruises into the Future



By: Ms. Jessica Nilsson and Ensign Joseph Montano



Newport, R.I. - During a special ceremony onboard Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) on July 16, 2025, and after 71 years of inspiring leadership lessons, challenging case studies, and steadfast service to generations of Navy Supply Corps School students, the legendary USS Duarte (DD 901) has officially been decommissioned.

Speakers included NAVSUP Commander and Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, NSCS Commanding Officer Capt. T. Richie Jenkins, artist and BQC 25-020 graduate Ensign Joseph Montano and staff instructors Brian Mitchell and Chris Nailon.

“The current crew has been immortalized in our most sacred documents, the NASUP P-485, 486, and 487. But the time has come for us to retire DD 901. There are new policies and processes, new weapon systems, and new threats. But as they depart, we know they served us well and have prepared the next generation to assume the watch,” said Mr. Mitchell during his remarks.

“This ceremony is symbolic of what we’re doing here at the Navy Supply Corps School – removing the last vestiges of the past and moving on to the future,” said Rear Adm. Epps.

The moment Rear Adm. Epps, Capt. Jenkins and Ensign Montano cut the ribbon and brought the ship to life was the start of a new journey and continuation of a living tradition.

Reflecting on our Roots

First launched in 1954 as a fictional training vessel at NSCS in Athens, Ga., the USS Duarte quickly became more than just a teaching tool — it became a rite of passage. Every Supply Corps officer who wears the oak leaf knows what the USS Duarte is.

First conceived by Lt. (later Rear Adm.) Charles Rixey as a platform for scenario-based learning, the fictional ship was brought to life with memorable characters like Ensign William B. “Wild Bill” Ellis and the Duarte’s Captain Cmdr. Richard G. Dodson. For more than seven decades, students in the Basic Qualification Course (BQC) stepped into Ensign Ellis’ shoes, navigating complex situations that tested their skills, judgment, ethics, and leadership.

Through classroom discussions and case studies, the USS Duarte gained an almost mythical reputation, leaving a legacy in every officer who trained onboard. During her time in active service, NAVSUP has had 26 Chiefs of Supply Corps, and the NSCS has seen 34 changes of command.

But legends don’t disappear — they evolve and adapt.

Introducing USS Duarte (DDG 250)

As the needs of the Navy and the pace of global logistics shift to new challenges, so too must learning methods shift. Now, from the classrooms of Newport, R.I., emerges the next chapter in the USS Duarte’s storied lineage: the USS Duarte (DDG 250), a modern Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. Equipped with state-of-the-art systems and designed for the multi-domain fight of the 21st century, the new USS Duarte is as much a symbol of future readiness as it is a tribute to her past.

Lt. Deana B. Ellis is the ship’s new fictional Supply Officer (SUPPO) and the granddaughter of Ensign Ellis, the first USS Duarte Supply Officer whose legacy shaped generations of Supply Officers.

Lt. Ellis isn’t the only connection to the original crew. Also aboard is Lt. j.g. Thomas Dodson, the ship’s Damage Control Assistant and great-grandson of the original Duarte Captain Cmdr. Richard G. Dodson.

This new era also introduces new leaders to the crew: USS Duarte Captain Cmdr. Jessica Johnson, a seasoned warfighter; Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Grier, known for his sharp leadership and dedication; Command Master Chief Petty Officer Kirk Mitchell, the ship’s senior enlisted leader and a pillar of deckplate wisdom and strength; and Deputy Disbursing Officer Ensign Joseph Montano, representing the next generation of naval supply excellence. Many of the new DDG 250 crew were inspired by real-life classmates and shipmates who served alongside the artist.

A New Crew, a Timeless Mission

Walking the Wheeler Center passageways, students are greeted by portraits of the new USS Duarte crew – reimagined using AI, seamlessly blending tradition and cutting-edge technology – and which accurately reflects a cross-section of today’s Navy.

The Supply Department aboard DDG 250 is fully manned with 37 highly trained sailors, each selected for their professionalism, adaptability, and mission focus. Together, they form a department that is rooted in a legacy that began decades ago.

As we retire the storied USS Duarte (DD 901), we honor the generations of Supply Corps officers who sharpened their skills, tested their judgment, and carried forward lessons that shaped a stronger Navy and Supply Corps. Yet, as proud as we are of that legacy, we recognize that the horizon ahead is anything but certain. The world’s challenges are evolving — faster, more complex, and less predictable than ever before. The new USS Duarte (DDG 250) stands as a beacon for the future, equipped not just with advanced technology, but with the spirit, adaptability, and grit that today’s students will need to navigate what lies ahead. In honoring our past, we prepare our future — ready to meet whatever comes next.