908th OSS Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Erica Webster | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane M. Devlin, left, commander of the 908th Operations Group,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Erica Webster | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane M. Devlin, left, commander of the 908th Operations Group, passes the 908th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Justin M. McCullough, right, symbolizing his acceptance of command of the unit, during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 12, 2025. Prior to assuming command, McCullough served as the director of operations for the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, overseeing the training and development helicopter aircrew as part of the MH-139A Grey Wolf Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Webster) see less | View Image Page

The Commander of the 908th Operations Group, Col. Shane Devlin, transferred command of the 908th Operations Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl to Lt. Col. Justin McCullough during a change of command ceremony, July 12, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



The ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of Lehmkuhl and marked a new chapter for the squadron. Devlin praised Lehmkuhl’s leadership during a time of significant transition, as the squadron shifted from a C-130 tactical airlift mission to standing up the Air Force’s only MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit.



“He was the right fit at the right time,” said Devlin. “He guided the OSS through chaos with strategic vision, separating and restructuring the squadron to meet future mission requirements.”



Lehmkuhl, who received the Meritorious Service Medal with his third oak leaf cluster during the ceremony, led the squadron through a major mission transition. He secured $5 million in funding to meet shortfalls and future requirements, and developed partnerships and agreements critical to the future of MH-139 training operations in Alabama.



“It goes without saying that he overachieved and overshot the expectations that I even had of where the squadron would be in the two years he had taken command. For that, I say thank you,” Devlin said.



Reflecting on his time in command, Lehmkuhl stated, “What the OSS did internally, is what I’m really the most proud of. We dug deep. We grappled with things like culture, standards, professionalism, structure and accountability… that is the fabric of a squadron, and it matters.”



With one final gesture, he expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and the OSS team before the official transition of command.



Stepping in his place is McCullough, the former director of operations for the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, overseeing the training and development of helicopter aircrew as part of the MH-139A Grey Wolf Formal Training Program. He began his career as a C-130 navigator logging more than 3,900 flying hours including 1,100 combat hours, in the C-130, T-1A Jayhawk, TH-1H, and MH-139A, with multiple operation and training assignments across multiple major commands.



“I have full faith and confidence in his ability to pick up where Lehmkuhl left off, and continue to move this organization into the future,” Devlin said. “Justin is proven over years, both in the aircraft and as a director of operations that he has the respect, the aptitude, the ability, the desire and what the core values of the Air Force call for. He’s proven that time and time again.”



Reflecting on the squadron’s progress, McCullough encouraged his team to take a moment to look back at what they had achieved in the past year.



“Just over a year ago, we didn’t even have a helicopter. Now, we’re preparing for the arrival of students and the full launch of the FTU,” he said.



With new leadership in place, the 908th OSS stands poised to continue its transformation and support the Air Force’s next generation of helicopter aviators.