MSCoE wins two Army level safety awards

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Brig. Gen. Jonathan Byrom, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center commanding general, announced 17 winners of the fiscal year 2024 Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army, Awards of Excellence in Safety— and the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood made the list, twice.



MSCoE winners are: Spc. Andrew Hensley, with the 14th Military Police Brigade, for the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety in the junior enlisted category; and the 3rd Chemical Brigade for the Army Industrial Operations Safety Award.



“The Army Safety Awards Program is designed to recognize, promote and motivate success in accident prevention through risk management by recognizing the accomplishments in the field of safety by individuals and units,” said Oscar Powers, MSCoE Safety Office director.



While announcing the winners July 7, Byrom said “recognizing the dedication and excellence in maintaining Army combat readiness is truly commendable. The commitment of these organizations and individuals ensures our Army remains prepared to deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars.”



Hensley serves as a religious affairs specialist for the 14th MP Bde., which shapes civilians into MP Soldiers during one station unit training.



In his nomination packet, Col. John Copeland, the 14th MP Bde. commander at the time the write-up was submitted, noted Hensley helped reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, promoting a culture of safety within the unit by fostering a proactive approach to safety and risk management through spiritual counseling and advisory.



“He helped forge trainees into Soldiers, who know how to effectively manage mental and spiritual readiness, making an impact on the Soldiers’ lives and the military community,” Copeland wrote.



The 3rd Chemical Brigade’s Chemical Defense Training Facility is the nation’s chemical warfare agent training facility supporting all the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as international partners from more than 40 nations.



In the nomination packet, Daniel Murray, CDTF director, cited the facility’s more than 20-year history of strict U.S. and international policy compliance regarding chemical agent storage and use.



“On a biennial basis, the CDTF (undergoes inspection by) the Army Inspector General and U.S. Army TRADOC as well as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” Murray wrote.



He went on to note that the “CDTF is accident and incident-free due to a comprehensive risk management program with a safety culture inculcated across the workforce. As an organization completely dedicated to Army safety program goals and objectives, the CDTF sets the standard for Army Industrial Operations Safety.”

