214th Attack Squadron Forges New Path, Elevates Joint Readiness during Red Flag Alaska 25-2

The 214th Attack Squadron recently completed its inaugural participation in Red Flag Alaska, a premier Pacific Air Forces commander directed field training exercise, demonstrating critical remotely piloted aircraft capabilities and enhancing joint force readiness in a complex, simulated combat environment.



Red Flag Alaska 25-2 was specifically designed to improve interoperability through combat scenarios, providing high end training for expeditionary operations in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments. The 214th ATKS’s participation marked a significant step in validating their ability to integrate unique RPA support into multi-national exercises, proving the value of integrated airpower in the Indo-Pacific region.



"Deploying as a self-sufficient expeditionary unit proved our ability to extend our reach to a new Area of Responsibility, organically,” said Maj. Casey Asher, 214th Attack Squadron Pilot and project officer for Red Flag Alaska. “We demonstrated that we could effectively deploy our home-station assets over long distances and carry out combat missions without the need for external launch and recovery or maintenance support, even from a location vastly different from our home station.” Highlighting this significant effort, the squadron’s aircraft completed a non-stop transit of approximately 2,400 miles from Arizona to Alaska.



The squadron’s MQ-9 Reapers were uniquely suited to support the diverse array of participating units. Their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and close air support capabilities were vital for scenarios involving varied air and ground units, from traditional strike packages to personnel recovery operations to simulating hostile RPAs.



Aircrews honed their skills in complex mission planning and execution within congested airspace alongside dissimilar aircraft, a unique challenge for the team. Asher affirmed the squadron’s readiness adding, “Red Flag Alaska presented a wealth of experience and significant learning opportunities, particularly in integration. Our maintenance personnel were fantastic at keeping our aircraft ready to go, and they gained invaluable experience navigating complicated logistics at a highly active operating location with congested ramp space." This hands-on experience directly contributes to the squadron's preparedness to support total force operations.



The successful integration of the 214th ATKS strengthened joint airpower, deepened allied partnerships, ensuring participating forces are better prepared to operate together in the Indo-Pacific.



This year's Red Flag Alaska brought together more than 1,500 service members and over 70 aircraft from the United States and three allied nations, including the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Republic of Korea, and the Belgian Special Forces. Participation in such joint training is invaluable for the total force.



The 214th Attack Squadron, a component of the 214th Attack Group routinely provides around the clock ISR and precision attack capabilities in support of national and state objectives. They stand ready to deploy and operate seamlessly within any joint or coalition environment, underscoring their preparedness to support the total force globally.

Date Posted: 07.17.2025
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US