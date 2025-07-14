14th Military Police Brigade welcomes new leadership at ceremony

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Col. John Copeland relinquished command of the 14th Military Police Brigade to Col. Samuel Meyer during a ceremony July 11 on Gammon Field.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony, Col. Charles Green, U.S. Army Military Police School commandant, said Copeland exceptionally led the 14th MP Bde.



“Col. Copeland has empowered and mentored subordinates while providing vision and inspiring realistic training for more than 20,000 initial entry training Soldiers,” Green said.



Copeland took command of the brigade in July of 2023.



“It has been the professional honor of my life to command this brigade,” Copeland said. “Each day we train the Soldiers who will fight, lead and win our nation’s wars.”



He said as brigade commander he has been “keenly focused on combat readiness.”



According to Copeland, the brigade builds versatile Soldiers, who are both warriors and law enforcement professionals.



“Our Soldiers are ready to stick a bayonet in the belly of an enemy fighter and hold a crying baby at the scene of a domestic violence call,” Copeland said.



He ended his remarks by welcoming Meyer to the brigade.



“Col. Meyer, you now command a team of professionals who will give you their all. I am honored to have passed the colors to you today,” Copeland said.



Copeland is retiring after 26 years of service.



“For 26 years, John has faithfully stood the watch,” Green said. “We salute your leadership and impact on the regiment.”



Meyer is coming to Fort Leonard Wood from Yongsan, South Korea, where he served as the provost marshal for United Nations Command, Combined Force Command, United States Forces Korea.



During his remarks, Meyer thanked 14th MP Bde. Soldiers for planning and executing the ceremony and said he felt privileged to be joining the brigade.



“It’s truly and honor to have the opportunity to serve with you,” Meyer said. “The 14th MP Bde. will continue to forge the regiment. We will increase lethality through discipline, standards and the mastery of the fundamentals.”



For more photos from the ceremony, visit Fort Leonard Wood’s Flickr page.

