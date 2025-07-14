A legacy of leadership: Fort Hood garrison commander bids farewell

Photo By Janecze Wright | Dr. Joann Fey, Killeen Independent School District superintendent, praised Col....... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Dr. Joann Fey, Killeen Independent School District superintendent, praised Col. Lakicia Stokes, then-U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, for her commitment to KISD during a community dinner to honor her service July 10, 2025 at Anderson Campus Center on Central Texas College campus in Killeen, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

KILLEEN, Texas — Ahead of the more formal change of command ceremony and military commemorations to honor Col. Lakicia Stokes, then-U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, a more intimate community leader dinner to honor Stokes and the impact of her tenure took place July 10, 2025 at Anderson Campus Center on the Central Texas College campus.



As Stokes prepared to step down from her role after two transformative years, the outpouring of admiration and gratitude from military leaders, community members, colleagues, staff and those who know her best, paints a vivid picture of the legacy she leaves behind.



Known for her unwavering vision, compassionate leadership and ability to steer the organization through both triumphs and trials, Stokes leaves not just a stronger institution — but a deep imprint on those who worked alongside her.



Expressions of trust, respect and gratitude echoed through the room as her peers took to the podium to reflect on the countless initiatives and collaborations spearheaded under Stokes’ guidance, share stories and recount memories of how she not only excelled as a Soldier and leader, but as a person and mentor.



“Today we gather to honor Colonel Stokes for her remarkable service to Fort Hood and the profound impact she has made in our community throughout her tenure,” city of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, began. “Colonel Stokes has embodied the spirit of collaboration, which is vital for building a strong military- civilian relationship. Under her command, we have witnessed inspiring initiatives that have united our Soldiers and our residents.”



Partnership was the crux of Stokes' command, and Dr. Joann Fey, Killeen Independent School District superintendent, praised Stokes for her commitment to the relationship with KISD and to students.



“Connections that we have are not simply lines on a map, they’re the foundation of trust, of mutual respect and a shared purpose, whether through community events, support programs or shared resources, our ongoing partnership has demonstrated time and again the power of working together, and we’re so grateful,” Fey expressed. “So, I’m thankful for the relationship Colonel Stokes, that you’ve allowed me to grow into here, and the partnership that you continue to provide KISD. You will be missed.”



The theme of partnership carried through as retired Col. Keith Sledd, executive director, Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, applauded Stokes’ tenacity and enlightened the audience about the complexities of her post.



“If you’ve ever been the new kid at school, or if you joined a sports team and you were the newest member of that team, you know, it’s kind of uncomfortable; it’s kind of tough,” Sledd explained. “I will tell you that Lakicia got here, grabbed the bull by the horns and started moving forward, and she’s done a great job with that. She’s strengthened that team and she’s continued to build those relationships.”



After listening to her peers commend her accomplishments, Stokes was quick to acknowledge it was a team effort.



“It’s not about one person; it’s about a team, a community and a relationship that makes Fort Hood thrive,” she said. “The accomplishments of the past few years have been the result of extraordinary effort, shared commitment and strong collaboration across the garrison and throughout the Central Texas community.



“Everything we achieve has been magnified by the strength of our partnerships,” Stokes continued. “The connection between the installation and the surrounding community is not just cooperative, it’s interdependent. Partnerships take shape where goals are aligned, resources are shared and efforts are coordinated, and from those partnerships, a resilient community emerges.



“You’ve proven time and again that what happens on Fort Hood matters far beyond the gate and that together there is no challenge we can’t overcome,” Stokes concluded. “This dinner may mark the end of one chapter, but the story of this garrison and this community continues.”