TF Iron reforges armored brigade for modern battlefield

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commander of the 1st Armored Division, speaks during the Warriors Corner presentation at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. The event highlighted how Transformation in Contact 2.0 integrates lessons from Ukraine and leverages European partnerships to advance armored warfare capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Tyler Brock) see less | View Image Page