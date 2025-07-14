Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Iron reforges armored brigade for modern battlefield

    Re-Forging the Armored Spearhead—TIC 2.0 and the Evolution of LSCO

    Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commander of the 1st Armored Division, speaks...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army V Corps

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- The 1st Armored Division Command Team Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor and Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, together with Col. Bryan Bonnema, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, presented, “Re-Forging the Armored Spearhead: Transformation in Contact 2.0 and the Evolution of Large-Scale Combat Operations” as the final Warriors Corner event of LANDEURO 2025, July 17, in Wiesbaden, Germany.

