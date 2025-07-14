Dunn Dental Clinic Reaches Construction Milestone With Topping Out Ceremony

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Leaders, engineers and healthcare professionals gathered July 16 to mark the completion of the steel frame for the new Dunn Dental Clinic during a traditional topping out ceremony held near the original facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



The milestone marks significant progress on the $88 million military construction project, which will expand the Air Force’s capacity to deliver world-class dental care and training to thousands of Airmen annually.



Capt. Kelsey Liu, project officer and representative from the Defense Health Agency Facilities Enterprise, narrated the event and recognized the partnership and dedication that brought the project to this point.



“Today, we celebrate more than a construction milestone,” Liu said. “We honor the collaborative effort that is shaping a facility designed to serve and train those who defend our nation.”



Once complete, the 59,609-square-foot facility will house 82 dental treatment rooms—three more than the previous building—and accommodate 180 dental students annually. It will support general and specialty dentistry, radiology, dental labs, logistics, and educational programs including the Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD-2) and the Air Force Oral Hygiene Course.



Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn “Fiend” Foster, director of the San Antonio Military Health System and commander of the 59th Medical Wing, delivered remarks highlighting the project’s long-term impact.



“This new clinic is more than just a building; it’s a promise kept,” Foster said. “It’s a promise to our service members, their families, and our retirees. The new Dunn Dental Clinic will revolutionize how we deliver dental care to our beneficiaries.”



She emphasized that the upgrade from a 1970s-era facility to a state-of-the-art clinic will improve patient flow, reduce wait times and incorporate the latest dental technology—offering higher-quality, more efficient, and more comfortable care.



“For our staff, it means working in a world-class facility that gives them the tools they need to provide the best care possible,” she added. “This clinic ensures our dental teams have the best tools available to support the readiness of our forces and maintain the well-being of our community.”



Col. Carl Bhend, commander of the 59th Dental Group, also spoke at the ceremony.



“The new Dunn Dental Clinic is not only where we’ll care for patients—it’s where we’ll shape the future of military dentistry,” Bhend said. “This expanded facility reflects our commitment to excellence in both care and training.”



Following tradition, a small cactus was affixed to the final beam before it was raised into place, symbolizing good luck for the building and its future occupants. Guests also signed the beam before it was lifted.



Col. Henry Kiss, chief of the DHA Facilities Enterprise Division, addressed the crowd and thanked the interagency partners who helped bring the project to life, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the 802nd Civil Engineering Group and the Structures Design-Build Team.



The new facility is named in honor of Col. Samuel B. Dunn, a pioneer in Air Force dentistry known for innovation and leadership—qualities that Brig. Gen. Foster said continue to shape the clinic’s mission.



“We’re building a facility that reflects that same spirit of service and innovation,” she said. “Today’s beam is a symbol of strength and completion, but also a promise: a promise that we will continue to prioritize the health of our beneficiaries and the readiness of our Airmen.”



Construction is expected to be completed in the coming months, with operations beginning after outfitting and final inspections.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:48 Story ID: 543068 Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dunn Dental Clinic Reaches Construction Milestone With Topping Out Ceremony, by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.