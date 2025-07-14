DoD Briefs TAP at CMTE Conference in Arlington

Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) briefed higher...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) briefed higher education leaders on the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) during the Council on Military Transition to Education (CMTE) conference on July 14, 2025 hosted by Northeastern University at their Arlington Campus. see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, VA. — The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO) briefed higher education leaders on the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) during the Council on Military Transition to Education (CMTE) conference on July 14, 2025 hosted by Northeastern University at their Arlington Campus.



The briefings covered the TAP process, curriculum, and individualized tracks, including a segment on the two-day higher education track. Attendees represented a diverse group of institutions such as the University of Georgia, Kansas State University, William & Mary, Florida A&M University, Purdue University, Dartmouth College, and several California-based colleges and universities.



Since its inception, CMTE has played a key role in shaping how service members and veterans navigate the path to higher education. The council brings together institutions of higher learning and key stakeholders to build a coordinated network of support, focusing on early and sustained engagement throughout the military lifecycle. By promoting research-driven solutions, CMTE identifies barriers and advances practices that enhance academic success and long-term outcomes for transitioning service members and veterans.



MCTO Director Michael Miller opened the event by underscoring the critical role in supporting transitioning service members.



“We’re mitigators,” he said. “With the right structure, we can help service members avoid some of the challenges that come after transition.”



He noted that TAP is evolving to reflect the full scope of a service member’s journey—not just the moment of separation. “TAP can’t just be a class. It has to be part of a life cycle. The transition starts way before separation—and it lasts long after,” Miller said.



MCTO provided updates on TAP resources and introduced the Military Leader’s Guide to TAP; a 20-minute online course developed to give commanders and military leaders at all levels an overview of TAP and their responsibilities in supporting transitioning service members.



Danielle Rudden*, curriculum specialist supporting MCTO, noted “this tool delivers what leaders need—laws, timelines, and resources—right at their fingertips…with QR codes and a mobile-friendly format, it’s fast, accessible, and already being recommended by the Services and even cited in Congressional testimony.”



MCTO also presented TAP updates to the DoD Track: Managing Your Education. In 2025, the course was revised to add content on the ethical use of artificial intelligence and an activity using ChatGPT to help service members compare different types of colleges. CMTE also contributed to a new section on maximizing financial support with guidance on combining GI Bill benefits with scholarships and federal financial aid.



Melinda Manyx, MCTO’s TAP Management Lead and Policy Analyst, shared insight into the program’s review process and long-term strategy. She emphasized the shift toward digital delivery—making content more accessible and interactive—while also underscoring the critical role of partner institutions in shaping that content.



“You’re the ones who interact with service members daily. We don’t. That’s why we count on your feedback—it’s how we make sure TAP stays relevant and effective,” Manyx said.



Manyx outlined upcoming changes including plans for video vignettes, “choose-your-own-adventure” scenarios, and the use of real-world personas based on national data. She noted the program is also exploring ways to incorporate veteran voices through partnerships with external stakeholders.



CMTE Chairman Terance Nelson of Norco College noted, “CMTE’s goals are to leverage the best talent in student veteran services to help those transitioning to our colleges and universities; and to foster relationships with agencies involved in the transition process.”



*Indicates government contract support