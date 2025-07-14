903 ICTC Deployment and Farewell Ceremony

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Soldiers of the 903rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company stand in formation during their...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Soldiers of the 903rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company stand in formation during their Deployment and Farewell Ceremony at West Central High School, in Hartford, South Dakota, on July 11, 2025. Leaders from across the command and congressional members from South Dakota spoke on the importance of the mission and the professionalism of the Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

HARTFORD, South Dakota – A Deployment and Farewell Ceremony was held at West Central High School to honor and say farewell to the U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 903rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company (903 ICTC) before they mobilized to support operations in USCENTCOM on July 11.



Leadership from across the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) and congressional leaders from South Dakota were present to show support for the Soldiers and their Families, as well as acknowledge their sacrifices. Guests included Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R.-S.D.; U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R.-S.D.; Brig. Gen. James Porter, commanding general of the 451 ESC; and Lt. Col. Lindsey Nielsen, battalion commander of the 394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R.-S.D., could not make the event and was represented by his Constituent Services Representative Chad Krier.



“A ceremony like this one is a powerful reminder of the great sacrifices that you, family members make for our great country as well,” said Thune. “Of all the hardships and burdens of military service that you shoulder, the challenges of separation, the time you forgo with your husband or wife, mom or dad, son or daughter, I don’t need to tell any of you that a life of military service is not an easy one, and yet you willingly accept the challenge for love of country and for love of your fellow man. In every generation, South Dakotans and Americans punch above their weight when it comes to military service and all of you here today are indicative of that.”



Soldiers spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure they were ready for deployment. Many hours were spent outside of regular battle training assemblies to get properly equipped and trained for the mission. 1st Lt. Carey Ohlemeyer, commander of the 903 ICTC, thanked the full-time staff for always going above and beyond to make the unit the strong organization it is today. They continue a history of over 70 years of service as a force multiplier in the U.S. Army Reserve. This will be the first time the unit has deployed since its reorganization in 2019, and they are ready.



“You join nearly 9,000 Soldiers who are currently deployed globally, across the world and across all combatant command theaters, with approximately 200 units activated,” said Porter. “All the training you have conducted to this day has prepared you to successfully conduct this mission and to safely return home to your Family, friends and loved ones.”



Johnson shared a conversation he had on military superiority several months ago. He serves on the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which investigates and develops policy recommendations on strategic competition with China, and was in Taiwan talking to one of their generals. According to the Taiwanese general the training, and the heart and grit of the American Soldier is unmatched in our time. Rep. Johnson shared his appreciation for the Soldiers for keeping the decency, the honor, the righteousness and value of America strong, which has helped us maintain that advantage.



Two and half centuries after the first shots of the American Revolution, the Army Reserve continues to embody the spirit of those original Minutemen. Like their predecessors, Citizen Soldiers stand ready to answer the nation’s call – not as a force in reserve, but as a critical, integrated component of the Total Army, in support of the Joint Force and the Nation.