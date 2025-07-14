SECAF AND CSAF recognize Airmen who supported Operation Midnight Hammer

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen David Allvin visited US Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command and Scott Air Force Base, July 9, engaging with service members and highlighting contributions to Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Operation Midnight Hammer was a success thanks to the team here at Scott Air Force Base,” said Meink. “This was a precision strike by the U.S. Air Force, and it could not have been achieved without rapid global mobility operations, ensuring that we can achieve airpower anytime, anywhere.”

Hundreds of AMC Airmen, including planners and aircrew, contributed to mission success, which required significant air refueling operations for the bombers flying nonstop for 36 hours and more than 13,000 miles.

“Midnight Hammer was a powerful, decisive, message that was sent immediately,” said Allvin. “We did not have to deploy tens of thousands of troops for months and years. We sent a message, we came back home, and we got back in fighting stances.”

Meink and Allvin also visited the 618th Air Operations Center, which supports global mobility operations for all combatant commands. Allvin commanded the 618th AOC from 2012 to 2013.

“This is the mobility piece that never goes to sleep, never kicks back and is never done, because there is always something new on the horizon," said Allvin.

Both leaders had the opportunity to engage with USTC commander Gen. Randall Reed and AMC commander Gen. Johnny Lamontagne to discuss the success of the mission and strategic alignment for the commands.

“This visit powerfully reinforced the trust our senior leaders place in AMC's mission and people,” said Lamontagne. “This underscores our vital role to deliver the Right Effects, at the Right Place, and at the Right Time.”

Allvin also held an all-call discussion, highlighting the base’s contribution to operational readiness, workforce development, and power projection.

“I just want to say thanks to Scott Air Force Base and all of the Mobility Warriors,” Allvin continued. “You all work with a humble attitude and unmatched professionalism. I’m proud to serve alongside all of you every single day.”

