Unlock Your Health by Getting Virtual Health Care at Home With TRICARE

Did you know that TRICARE beneficiaries can receive a variety of health care services via virtual health? These services take place through secure video calls, phone appointments, and other technology platforms. TRICARE virtual health coverage includes primary care, urgent care, mental health, and specialty services.

“Virtual health services help you get the care you need where and when it’s convenient to you,” said U.S. Navy Capt. George Coan, Virtual Health Branch Chief at the Defense Health Agency. “Virtual health visits offer you flexibility. Depending on where you are, your schedule, and your health needs, virtual health is a great option for you and your family members.”

Covered services

You can use online visits for many types of care. These include:

• Primary care, including on-demand nonemergency care

• Preventive care

• Telemental health care

• Specialty care

• Remote monitoring for serious chronic conditions

Before you book a virtual health visit, call or visit your regional contractor’s web page. Some types of care need a referral or pre-authorization.

Do you get your care at a military hospital or clinic? Many of these virtual health services may be available there. Contact your provider for more information. If you’re an active duty service member, you need a referral and pre-authorization from your primary care manager for virtual health care.

As described in the TRICARE Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Fact Sheet, virtual mental health services have the same referrals and pre-authorization requirements as your in-person mental health care.

Costs

Virtual health costs are similar to in-person costs. Your costs depend on who you are, health plan, and type of appointment. Note that you’ll need to pay your usual cost-shares and copayments for virtual visits.

What you need

To use virtual health services, you need:

• A computer or smartphone (for video care)

• A telephone (for telephone-only care)

• A secure phone or internet connection

• Referrals or pre-authorizations (if required)

Overseas

Do you live outside the U.S.? You can still use virtual health services if:

• The care is a TRICARE-covered benefit and is appropriate for virtual health.

• The country where you receive care allows virtual health.

• The provider is licensed and TRICARE-authorized and has a license to practice in the country where you receive care.

• The provider knows your location and how to contact help in a medical or mental health emergency.

• The provider follows all local health care and virtual health rules.

TRICARE will cover your virtual health care if you meet these requirements.

TRICARE For Life and Medicare

Do you have TRICARE For Life? Medicare usually pays first for virtual visits. This includes phone calls with your doctor. Remember to check what Medicare and TRICARE cover before scheduling an appointment. TRICARE pays first if Medicare doesn’t cover a service.

Autism Care Demonstration

TRICARE covers services for parents of children with autism. This includes applied behavior analysis guidance. These services are under the Autism Care Demonstration.

Learn more

Want to learn more about virtual health coverage? Contact your TRICARE regional contractor or visit Telemedicine. If you have Medicare, can also check Medicare.gov for additional details about your coverage.

TRICARE remains committed to helping you unlock your health through accessible care options for you and your family.