Kentucky Guard celebrates 233rd birthday

FRANKFORT, Ky., -- Soldiers, Airmen and community leaders gathered to celebrate the 233rd birthday of the Kentucky National Guard during a ceremony at Boone National Guard Center, June 24, 2025.



The birthday celebration was held in conjunction with the dedication of the Kentucky National Guard Memorial Highway, and special recognition of the Kentucky National Guard Marathon Team.



U.S. Army Capt. Cody Stagner, director of Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs, served as ceremony emcee and highlighted a few of the accomplishments by our Soldiers and Airmen from the past year.



Among the Kentucky Air National Guard (KYANG) accomplishments, more than 160 Kentucky Airmen deployed to 10 countries in support of various overseas operations, logging more than 25,000 days of federal service. The KYANG also led the entire Air National Guard in mission-ready airlift and earned its sixth Curtis ‘Rusty’ Metcalf Trophy for being recognized as the top mobility flying unit in the nation.



The Soldiers of the Kentucky Army National Guard (KYARNG) also achieved several noteworthy accomplishments. Multiple units deployed in support of missions around the world, including medical evacuation missions in Kosovo, military police operations in the Middle East, and transportation and engineering support across Eastern Europe.



The KYNG also embarked on a major transformation with the 138th Field Artillery Brigade beginning transition into the nation’s first Operational Fires Command (OFC). The OFC is aligning directly with U.S. Army V Corps, which will ultimately enhance our nation’s readiness for large-scale combat operations by integrating the capabilities of the National Guard with Active-Duty formations.



Many Soldiers across the organization were also recognized at the national level for their continued commitment to excellence, including India Company, from the 429th Brigade Support Battalion’s Field Kitchen Team earning the U.S. Army’s Philip A. Connelly Award for exceptional food service.



Spc. Cyrus Butts finished as the runner-up at the Region III Best Warrior Competition, and Col. Eddie Simpson and 1st Lt. Erik Thomas qualified for the 2025 CrossFit Games, not only demonstrating their personal commitment to standards and readiness but also drawing national attention to Kentucky’s Wholistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program.



Stagner also noted significant joint efforts to modernize KYNG training and operations and enhance overall readiness, such as the opening of the new Joint Force Headquarters and groundbreakings for training and readiness sites across the state, including a new field maintenance shop in Burlington and a multi-purpose machine gun range at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center.



“And perhaps most importantly, our Guardsmen responded decisively time and again when severe weather struck Kentucky – from devastating floods in February and April, to tornado recovery efforts in May,” said Stagner. “Working alongside Kentucky Emergency Management, our Soldiers and Airmen conducted search and rescue operations, evacuated families, cleared roadways and debris, and delivered essential supplies.”



“These efforts exemplify our motto: Always Ready, Always There – proving once again that when Kentucky calls, the Guard answers.”



Finally, the KYNG Marathon Team, made up of both Soldiers and Airmen, were recognized for claiming their first-ever team title at the national All-Guard Marathon Time Trials during the Lincoln Marathon. Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, formally presented the Cob Award to the team. “The Cob” is a traveling trophy that is awarded to the winning team each year.



Both Lamberton and Kentucky State Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers gave brief remarks prior to the cutting of the cake.



“Thank you for making this organization the example of what an outstanding organization looks like,” said Withers. “You do these things on a daily basis, so be proud of who you are and what you’ve accomplished.”



The oldest and youngest members of the KYNG were then invited to observe the first slice. Pfc. Alexander Stark was the youngest in attendance, with two and a half years of service in the KYNG and cut the cake with the adjutant general. The tradition symbolizes the passing of experience and values from one generation to the next.



“Tomorrow starts another year, towards another birthday,” said Withers. “What are we going to do with it? This is now our challenge, this is our opportunity to better ourselves individually, better each other, and better our organization. As we go forward into the next year, let’s always be there, always be ready, and more importantly, fight as Kentuckians.”

