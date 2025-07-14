DOD medication distribution leader inducted into O2M3

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Liz Serra, deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Liz Serra, deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center, speaks following her induction into the Order of Military Medical Merit, or O2M3, a prestigious group that denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medical Department senior leadership. Membership in O2M3 is signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon. She was inducted during a quarterly town hall July 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Liz Serra’s eyes widened as she heard her name called, a look of cheerful surprise washed over her face.



Serra, who serves as deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency Distribution Operations Center, was inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit, or O2M3, during the awards portion of USAMMA’s quarterly town hall July 10.



Membership in the O2M3 denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medical Department senior leadership, signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon.



“I never would have ever thought I would earn this, so thank you everyone, but I didn’t do it by myself,” Serra said. “I do believe in the warfighter and taking care of the warfighter, and that’s my passion.”



USAMMA’s Distribution Operations Center, or DOC, oversees DOD vaccine distribution for anthrax, smallpox, adenovirus and yearly influenza, as well as provides coordination and tracking for select temperature sensitive medical products and training to logistical and medical units in distribution and storage practices.



In his nomination of Serra, USAMMA Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki noted she has “significantly improved medical readiness, contributing to a combat-ready force.”



Serra has overseen the distribution of millions of doses of vaccines, valued at $78.1 million in fiscal year 2024 alone, Brenecki wrote.



Serra leads a team of three Army Civilians and seven contract personnel, who also coordinate with other DOD agencies and support the issuance of thousands of medical materiel quality control messages and recall notifications to ensure equipment and supplies are used safely and efficiently.



Over her years of civilian service, Serra has earned a reputation as a problem solver and subject-matter expert, according to USAMMA leaders and her colleagues.



She joined the DOC as an Army Civilian in 2016, following several contract roles after she concluded 15 combined years in the Army Reserve and active duty ranks as a medical supply specialist in 2001.



Lt. Col. Raquel Guinta, director of the DOC and USAMMA’s acting chief of staff, said she was advised to “find Liz” when she first arrived at USAMMA.



“I feel like that’s a common theme,” said Guinta, crediting Serra for leading her team in their efforts during the COVID-19 vaccine distribution operations and other challenges in recent years.



“Her actions certainly speak volumes when it comes to her expertise, and she’s certainly well deserving of this,” she added.



The O2M3 was founded in 1982 by the commanding general of the U.S. Army Health Services Command. It serves to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel.



According to the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, O2M3 membership is granted to individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character. They also must have displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the AMEDD for at least 15 years with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.



After being presented with her medallion by USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, Serra, who is known by many as a “talker,” was admittedly at a loss for words out of surprise.



As a veteran herself, Serra said the mission always keeps her going, but she also thanked her leaders and mentors over the years for their trust and empowerment as the DOC continues to support service members around the world.



“I’m a logistician at heart, so when it comes to taking care of the warfighter, I will do what I need to do to take care of that warfighter,” she said.



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command.