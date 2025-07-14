Fort Belvoir Commissary kicks off agencywide organics expansion with pop-up style farmer’s market; more events planned

Courtesy Photo | Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, DeCA senior enlisted advisor to the director,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, DeCA senior enlisted advisor to the director, spoke about featured organics products during the ceremony to kick off of the Fort Belvoir Farmer’s Market June 27. (DeCA photo: Keith Desbois) see less | View Image Page

By Keith Desbois, DeCA public affairs specialist



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1100083542/e5cb777bd5?ts=119119&share=copy.





FORT LEE, Va. – The Fort Belvoir Commissary in Virginia, hosted the first pop-up style farmer’s market, featuring organic products June 27 - July 4.



This event kicked off the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) campaign to offer an expanded selection of organic produce and proteins throughout the enterprise.



“This farmer’s market was the perfect way to showcase our newly expanded organic offerings as well as our commitment to providing the freshest produce at the best prices for our valued customers,” said Jason White, chief, Perishable Division of DeCA’s Store Operations Group. “It also allowed to us to highlight our new assortment of organic proteins, such as beef, poultry and pork, with significant savings offered during this week-long event.



The opening day festivities saw many patrons in attendance trying samples and loading up their carts with organic products. Senior DeCA and Department of Defense leaders as well as the Fort Belvoir command team came by to support the event.



“This is the same organic produce that is sold at local organic grocery stores. It’s farm to market, and provided at commissary prices,” said Stephen B. Simmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy, who spoke during the ceremony to open the event.



More pop-up farmer’s markets are scheduled throughout the summer at select commissary locations:



• Fort Meade, Maryland, Commissary July 14 - 20

• Naval Base San Diego, California, Commissary Aug. 14 - 17

• Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Commissary Aug. 19 - 24.



Organic products have become a fast-growing segment of grocery shopping that promotes no pesticide residue in produce along with organic proteins that lower the risk of exposure to antibiotics, growth hormones and pesticides, providing for a more wholesome diet.



The Fort Belvoir event also featured product demonstrations, a melon destination station, special pricing and patron giveaways.



“We were excited to host this first farmer’s market where our patrons had the opportunity to engage with regional growers and gain valuable information on the ever-growing popularity of everything organic,” said Arvester “Al” Brooks, Fort Belvoir store director. “We had a great selection of regionally grown items from surrounding states which ensured our customers had the freshest options available during this week-long event.”



Commissaries will carry many of these new organic products, including beef, pork, turkey and a variety of sausages including both dinner and breakfast styles, in addition to the newly expanded assortment of organic produce items.

-DeCA-





