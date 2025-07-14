Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Indianapolis, Indiana

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Master Sgt. Wallace Simmons, Jr., a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred July 19 at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. Flanner and Buchanan Funeral & Cremation will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Simmons was a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 6, 1950, after his unit was engaged with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.



On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.



Simmons was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 202, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For additional information about Master Sgt. Simmons, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3953521/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-simmons-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Flanner and Buchanan Funeral & Cremation, 317-899-7115.

