Army MEDLOG leaders mark 107th birthday of warrant officer corps

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army medical logistics leaders at Fort Detrick marked the 107th birthday of the Army Warrant Officer Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony July 9.



Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, served as the event’s keynote speaker.



Lim, the son of a retired warrant officer, said he was humbled and honored to speak, noting they were not only celebrating a milestone but also honoring the legacy of the warrant officer corps -- “forged through sweat, sharpened through combat, elevated through expertise, adaptability and commitment.”



The Army Warrant Officer Corps dates back to July 9, 1918, when the Army Mine Planter Service was created as part of the Coast Artillery Corps. In 1919, Army Medicine saw the need for specialized medical equipment experts and created what later became the health services maintenance officer (670A).



There are approximately 28,000 warrant officers in the Army, making up about 2% of the total personnel. This number includes those on active duty, as well as Army National Guard and Army Reserve.



The corps is comprised of five ranks -- starting at warrant officer and up to chief warrant officer five -- with each rank signifying increasing levels of expertise and responsibility. Warrant officers serve as technical experts, combat leaders, trainers and advisors, supporting a wide range of Army missions. They are highly skilled and experienced individuals who have risen through the ranks to become experts in their specific fields.



Lim described the corps as more than just the Army’s “quiet professionals” and subject-matter experts, saying they serve as the crucial link between enlisted expertise and officer leadership.



“Today, we face one of the most rapid and profound transformations in our Army,” he said. “And warrant officers have never been more essential.”



As the Army shifts toward a more agile, data-driven, lethal and resilient force, warrant officers are right in the middle of that transformation.



“They are the architects of the future force,” Lim said.



Also attended by leaders and members from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command and the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, the event was capped off with a ceremonial cake cutting that brought together the youngest and oldest current or former warrant officer in the room.



Joining Lim to do the honors was AMLC’s Chief Warrant Officer 3 Garron Johnson and Wilmer Tapia, retired chief warrant officer two and current Army Civilian in USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate.



“Happy birthday to the Army Warrant Officer Corps,” Lim said. “Here’s to your legacy, leadership, dedication, professionalism and your transformation role ahead.”

