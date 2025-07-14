Outgoing Fort Knox Garrison commander praises staff, community for installation successes

FORT KNOX, Ky. — What do Armor School, Iron Maiden and Sam Adam’s ranch sauce have in common?



For those who have worked at Fort Knox Garrison for the last two years, the answer might come easy. Or – maybe not. Either way, Garrison Commander Col. Chris Ricci would laugh at the answer, knowing that all three point to him.



A month before he is to relinquish command of Garrison to incoming Commander Col. David Holstead on July 18, Ricci sat behind the desk of his dwindling office that for the last two years held many of his most cherished personal and professional accomplishments and reflected on his two years as the Fort Knox “city manager.”



Ricci started at the beginning of his military journey that began 20+ years ago when the Infantry officer arrived at Fort Knox to start his Army career.



“I started out as an Armor officer,” said Ricci. “I did my training here. I ran Agony, Misery and Heartbreak, going through Armor Officer Basic Course. I was here roughly six months as a brand new lieutenant – and then 20 some-odd years later, I showed back up.”



Ricci’s Army roots run deep through his father’s influence. He had joined the Army as the all-volunteer force started up after the end of the Vietnam War and retired in 2005 as a command sergeant major, and as senior enlisted advisor for the Pennsylvania National Guard.



“I graduated high school out of Pennsylvania, and my dad knew I had good grades. He was like, ‘Son, we don’t have any money saved for college,’ so I put in to go ROTC,” said Ricci. “This was my opportunity to go to college. I’m a first-generation college graduate.”



Ricci said his original intention was to do four years in the Army and get out but at some point, he decided to stay in. During his first duty, at Fort Polk, La., he decided to switch career branches to Infantry.



Ricci never returned to Fort Knox except for a five-day stint in the Command Assessment Program. He also never served at a Garrison, so he was unsure what to expect.



“You spend your whole career living on garrisons, but you really don't have an appreciation for what a garrison is beyond, ‘Hey, they run the gym that I go to. They help manage the dining facility where I eat at: those kinds of things,” said Ricci. “I definitely did not have an appreciation for the complexities of running a small city.”



All that changed in 2023 when he was selected to take command of Fort Knox Garrison from the previous commander, Col. Lance O’Bryan, who retired out of the position.



While Ricci found himself in charge of an award-winning garrison on many fronts, he also inherited some challenges. Through all of it, he learned to rely on leaders from his directorates and staff as well as from the surrounding communities.



“I’m understanding about having those relationships, not only with directors across the garrison who handle key functions for me, but with installation partners and off post community partners,” said Ricci. “It’s a kind of dance that we do every day to handle the problem of the moment. After two years of doing it, it's now finally starting to make sense.”



Against that backdrop, Ricci listed what he considered to be the top five successes of his tenure:



Win #1: Cadet Summer Training food



“I'd give my first nod to our mission partners over at the Logistics Readiness Center fixing the Cadet Summer Training food problem,” said Ricci. “This hit the cover of the Army Times, but the gang was able to come together and were able to work a very detailed contract solution. And now, for the past two summers, the way we deliver food to these cadets and cadre during their time here has been nothing short of fantastic.”



Win #2: Expanded fitness center hours



“Switching to a 24/7 gym facility at Gammon Fitness Center and Otto Fitness Center was far and away the biggest change that I made as far as community feedback, telling me how awesome it is that we were able to bring them those 24/7 gym facilities.”



Win #3: Castle Lake



“It was really awesome to see the 19th Engineers project with the Garrison come to fruition and open up Castle Lake,” said Ricci. “If folks haven't been out there yet, Castle Lake offers a great opportunity to bring young ones out and get their first fish.”



Win #4: RV parking increases/Houston Bowling reno



“We worked with our [Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation] staff to bring more RV space capability onto the installation. That was a fun project,” said Ricci. “Simultaneously, we went through the refresh at Houston Bowling Center. I had no idea that Central Kentuckians love the ball so much! It's been great updating that facility for the community.”



Win #5: Child Development Center



“We ‘re not done with it yet, but I’m really proud that we did the groundbreaking ceremony for the new child development center [June 17],” said Ricci. “This is easily our biggest need for the community so that we can take care of our youth and let Soldiers focus on their tasks.”



As for the challenges he encountered, just one worth noting—



“In this position, you always want more money, resources and manpower,” said Ricci. “I wish I could have stuck around as we go through this rebalance of what the future Garrison workforce looks like based off of directed reprogramming from Installation Management Command.”



Ricci was involved in the first round of future changes with an initial plan that stands to reduce current position authorizations by more than 40.



“I’m not going to get to see that through to fruition,” said Ricci, who will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, shortly after handing the reins to Col. David Holstead. “That's going to be a problem set that I hand off to the next commander, so I do wish I had some more time to get it done.”



Over the last two years, Ricci said he has enjoyed what Fort Knox has to offer, and he gets involved when and where he can – so many activities that he will miss.



One of the regular events that he and his spouse have enjoyed has been participating in every DFMWR run made available to them – a special time together since both children are grown and have either recently graduated from college or are attending one.



“We both like being outside, we both like running. We both love hiking,” said Ricci. “So, the Fort Knox run series with MWR was just a great way for us to have a date day in the mornings.”



They kept that tradition up until June 14, when an Army Birthday celebration at the Patton Museum conflicted with the Army Birthday 5K.



Another activity he looked forward to each month was Right Arm Night at Saber & Quill’s Fiddlers’ Green. On at least one occasion Ricci performed a Guns ‘N Roses song during karaoke at the event.



Ricci said while it was fun singing Guns ‘N Roses, they are not his favorite band.



“I would love to drink a beer with Bruce Dickinson, lead singer for Iron Maiden,” said Ricci. “Okay, Iron Maiden is my favorite band and have been since I was a little kid.”



Another favorite for Ricci has been a special ranch sauce featured at Sam Adams Brewhouse on post.



“There's a lady who works in our finance office. It's her recipe, and it is arguably the world's best ranch dressing,” said Ricci. “I've been telling FMWR they need to figure out how to bottle it with a Fort Knox label. We can make millions. It’d be on all the grocery store shelves.”



With his mementos cleared from the office shelves and more time on his hands than he has had since arriving, Ricci turned his attention to what “Dave” Holstead will need to know when the Garrison colors are handed to him.



“Listen to your deputy. Jim Bradford is going to take care of you. And hear your directors out; learn from them,” said Ricci. “So, listen to your deputy and learn from your directors. Yeah. That's it.



“Handover complete. Dave’s ready…”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:49 Story ID: 543048 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outgoing Fort Knox Garrison commander praises staff, community for installation successes, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.