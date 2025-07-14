U.S., the Philippines Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA - From left, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Parola-class patrol...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA - From left, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Parola-class patrol vessels BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) and BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), and the first-in-class Philippine Navy (PN) guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06) steam ahead of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea, July 16, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the U.S. Navy, conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, July 16.



This iteration builds upon previous MCAs and continued operations together, strengthening the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.



Participating units included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, Philippine Navy (PN) guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406).



"Every iteration of our Maritime Cooperative Activities further enhances the interoperability between the U.S. Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard," said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "Through these maritime efforts, we are building a stronger, more capable, and more unified force ready to address shared challenges in the region."



This iteration of the MCA included communication checks, exercising maritime domain awareness, data sharing, and combined targeting exercises against simulated targets.



The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms.



Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.