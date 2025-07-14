Deck Plate Data Points: OSD CAPE & OUSD(P) Gather Policy Insights from IWOARG/22 MEU(SOC) COMPTUEX

Photo By Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Trimble, Commanding Officer of 22nd Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Trimble, Commanding Officer of 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) discusses 22nd MEU(SOC) capabilities with Office of Secretary of Defense staff during their visit aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), during Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, July 8-9, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22MEU(SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – In a strategic effort to inform future defense policy and resource allocation, a delegation from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Cost Assessment & Program Evaluation (OSD CAPE) and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Policy (OUSD(P)) recently embarked with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) during their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Conducted aboard the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) off the east coast of the United States from July 8-9, this visit provided a firsthand look at the ARG/MEU's critical role in national defense.



OSD CAPE and OUSD(P) leadership witnessed the ARG/MEU team in action during COMPTUEX, the culminating exercise of their pre-deployment training program. Their visit provided an authentic observation of real-time command and control during a battalion-level amphibious assault, showcasing the 22nd MEU(SOC)'s unique ability to conduct expeditionary amphibious operations and mass combat power ashore.



Aboard the USS Iwo Jima, the delegation received a comprehensive overview of the 22nd MEU(SOC)'s capabilities and mission-essential tasks through discussions and tours of operational areas, including the flight deck, well deck, LHD 7’s role two medical facilities, and Landing Force Operations Center (LFOC). These firsthand observations demonstrated the seamless integration of Navy and Marine Corps operations.



Throughout the visit, the delegation also engaged in key leader discussions with Amphibious Squadron Eight (PHIBRON 8) and 22nd MEU(SOC) leadership, focusing on the ARG/MEU's contributions to integrated deterrence, crisis response, and warfighting on a global scale. Specific topics included the 22nd MEU (SOC)’s fiscal efficiencies, modernization and innovation efforts, resource constraints, and how the 22nd MEU(SOC) contributes to the ARG/MEU 3.0 concept. ARG/MEU 3.0 represents a continuous MEU presence, leveraging modernized equipment and innovative tactics to provide a more agile and lethal force, capable of responding to a wider range of threats and crises. The delegation also examined how amphibious readiness impacted the IWOARG/22 MEU(SOC), noting the unconventional ARG construct of one LHD and two LPDs, versus a conventional one LHD, one LPD, and one LSD construct, reinforcing how the ARG/MEU team consistently adapts to do more with less.



“Hosting the OSD CAPE and OUSD(P) delegation was an honor," said Col. Tom “Banshee” Trimble, Commanding Officer of the 22nd MEU(SOC). “Their firsthand observation of the 22nd MEU(SOC)'s capabilities underscored the vital need to sustain amphibious readiness and 3.0 ARG/MEU presence. Witnessing MAGTF-level command and control during a battalion-level assault provided irrefutable evidence of the capability, readiness, and lethality our Marines and Sailors bring to bear when called upon to defend our nation.”



Senior Executive Service member Shareen Faraj was among the participants, gaining valuable deck plate experience observing MAGTF operations aboard the Iwo Jima, further enriching her understanding for future policy decisions within OUSD(P). The 22nd MEU(SOC) demonstrated the importance of continued investment in amphibious capabilities, including maintaining a 31-ship amphibious fleet and a robust ARG/MEU presence, to support integrated deterrence and crisis response.



Aligned with the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Planning guidance, the 22nd MEU(SOC) remains committed to integrated maritime deterrence, directly supporting U.S. interests and ensuring readiness for deployment. As the Department of Defense navigates an increasingly complex global security landscape, this visit reinforced that sustained investment in a capable, ready and lethal ARG/MEU is not merely beneficial, but a strategic imperative.



For media inquiries regarding the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, please contact 1st Lt. Cailin Duffy, cailin.duffy.mil@usmc.mil