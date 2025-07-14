Diaz-Pellot Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Aaron Diaz-Pellot graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Aaron Diaz-Pellot graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 17, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Aaron Diaz-Pellot graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 17, 2025.



Diaz-Pellot, from Temecula, California, said he joined the Navy to give his family a better future and to continue a long-standing legacy of military service.



“I hope to have children one day, and I believe joining the Navy will set my family up for long-term success and give them the best life possible,” said Diaz-Pellot. “I grew up in a Navy household—both of my parents and stepparents served, and two of them retired as Senior Chiefs. I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities and structure this life can provide, and I’m proud to follow in their footsteps. Carrying on my family’s tradition of service is an honor I don’t take lightly.”



The 34-year-old is a graduate of Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, California, where he was a member of the football team. He later attended Sonoma State University for two years before entering the civilian workforce, ultimately building a successful seven-year career in the automotive industry.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the highest honor presented to the recruit who best exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout boot camp. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Diaz-Pellot is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



“Winning the MEA is the biggest honor I’ve received in my life so far,” said Diaz-Pellot. “Honestly, I never thought I would even be considered. When they announced my name, I was speechless. But after it set in, I felt incredibly honored and proud. This experience has shown me that I’m capable of far more than I thought—and it’s just the beginning. This award motivates me to keep striving for excellence throughout my Navy career.”



Diaz-Pellot’s Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Operations Specialist (OSC) Terrence Carter, Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class (FCA1) Richard Nieves-Nieves, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Daniel Kintzler.



“Our RDCs were phenomenal,” Diaz-Pellot said. “Chief Carter set the standard for what a Sailor should be—strong, proud, and always in the fight. Petty Officer Nieves-Nieves went above and beyond when it came to mentoring me and helping me grow as a leader. And Petty Officer Kentzler always had our backs. If we had questions, he had answers, and he shared his own experiences to help us learn. I’m incredibly grateful for the example they set and the lessons they taught.”



While the training environment was intense, Diaz-Pellot said the people around him made all the difference.



“My shipmates were the foundation of my success,” he said. “We were united, we pushed each other, and we picked each other up when things got tough. One person who really stood out was Seaman Rulli. He was a great listener and problem-solver, and someone I could count on. He eventually became our Recruit Chief Petty Officer (RCPO), and having him in that leadership role made a big difference in how we finished as a team.”



For Diaz-Pellot, the most difficult part of boot camp wasn’t the physical demands—it was the emotional distance from home.



“Being away from my wife was by far the hardest part,” he said. “She’s been my rock through all of this. Her strength, encouragement, and unwavering support kept me going. Every time things got tough, I remembered why I was here—because of her, because of our future. I owe so much of my success to her.”



After graduation, Diaz-Pellot will attend Electronics Technician “A” School, where he’ll receive training in basic electronics and electronic circuitry, safety, digital theory, microcomputers, and trouble-shooting techniques.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.