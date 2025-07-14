Breaking the Kill Chain – Multi-Domain Operations Against A2/AD

WIESBADEN, Germany - Overcoming increasingly sophisticated anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems requires a coordinated, multi-domain approach integrating conventional firepower with cyber and electronic warfare, experts asserted during a panel discussion at the LANDEURO conference on July 17. The discussion focused on “Breaking the Kill Chain” and disrupting the enemy’s ability to detect, target, and engage forces.



A2/AD capabilities pose a significant challenge to modern military operations, effectively creating zones where adversaries attempt to prevent access or free movement. Panelists argued that traditional military approaches are no longer sufficient to penetrate these defenses.



The discussion highlighted the critical role of live data, artificial intelligence-driven decision support, and unmanned systems in accelerating targeting cycles and achieving “simultaneity of effects” – delivering coordinated attacks across multiple domains. This means shortening the time between target identification and neutralization, overwhelming enemy defenses in the critical opening phase of operations.



“It’s about convergence in depth,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen Carpenter, commanding general, 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command. “And doing it correctly creates windows of opportunity for the Air Force from the ground and creates opportunities for our Allies to completely overwhelm our adversary.”



Panelists emphasized the need for seamless integration between different branches of the military and across technological domains. This includes sharing real-time intelligence, coordinating cyber and electronic warfare attacks with kinetic strikes, and leveraging unmanned systems for reconnaissance, jamming, and even direct engagement.



Col. (Ret.) Richard Creed, director of the Combined Arms Directorate for the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, spoke about efforts to update doctrine based on lessons learned in the war in Ukraine and the complexities involved with aligning U.S. and NATO doctrine.



“It's really important in terms of our coalition of nations, our alliance, because doctrine plays a huge role in our human and procedural interoperability,” Creed said. “We tend to focus on the material sides of things because modern warfare is very demanding and requires the right material, but that human side of warfare, which is fundamental to our view of war and warfare, really depends on human and procedural interoperability, and doctrine gives you that.”



Ultimately, the panel concluded that breaking through A2/AD defenses demands a fundamental shift in military thinking that prioritizes agility, integration, and the ability to operate effectively across all domains of warfare.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE