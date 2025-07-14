Ukraine’s battlefield innovations reshape global military thinking

Photo By Susanne Goebel | Dr. John Nagl, professor of warfighting studies at the U.S. Army War College, Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Susanne Goebel | Dr. John Nagl, professor of warfighting studies at the U.S. Army War College, Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, commander of U.S. Army Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, Maximilian Froch, executive assistant to the CEO & president and senior vice president, head of Strategic Programs International at Rheinmetall AG, Ms. Oleksandra Azarkhina, co-founder of We Build Ukraine, Maj. Gen. Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces at the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed rapid adaptation, a critical component of modern warfare during the "Ukrainian Lessons in Rapid Adaptation" panel at LANDEURO conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, on 16 July, 2025. The panelists explored how adopting rapid learning cycles and accelerated prototyping can enhance innovation and maintain a competitive edge across multinational formations. see less | View Image Page

Since the onset of full-scale Russian aggression in 2022, Ukraine has adapted swiftly to conditions on the battlefield, turning what was expected to be a quick invasion into a costly quagmire for the Russian armed forces. These operational, institutional, and technological adaptations adaptation were the focus of a panel convened at LANDEURO on July 16 with military leaders, defense industry representatives and Ukrainian officials which examined the evolution of Ukraine’s defense capabilities since the onset of full-scale Russian aggression.



The panel moderated by Dr. John Nagl, professor of warfighting studies at the Army War College, and featured Armed Forces Ukraine Maj. Gen. Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, Commanding General, Security Assistance Group – Ukraine; Armed Forces Ukraine Maj. Robert Brovdi, Commander, Unmanned Systems Forces; Maximillian Froch, Head of Strategic Programs International Rheinmetall AG; Oleksandra Azarkhina, Co-founder, We Build Ukraine.



Transformation of the way Ukraine fights began with the structure of its armed forces, according to the panelists. Lt. Gen. Buzzard described how the country’s military expanded from 20 to over 100 brigades in a very short time. This transformation has required new approaches to training, organization, and leadership, all under intense pressure of an ongoing war.



“Never be satisfied with our efforts to try to learn as much as we can,” said Lt. Gen Buzzard, reminding NATO and U.S. leaders of their responsibility to keep learning from Ukraine’s experiences.



Strong collaboration between government officials, private companies, and citizens strengthened Ukraine’s ability to innovate quickly, bypassing slow-moving systems in favor of fast, flexible and more cost-effective solutions driven by people on the ground, panelists said.



Azarkhina described Ukraine’s approach as values-driven and resourceful. She emphasized the role of civic engagement and cooperation and encouraged NATO and partners to align efforts through intelligence sharing, joint procurement, and smarter coordination to stabilize the frontline.



Panelists highlighted the central role of unmanned systems including aerial drones and ground vehicles, in Ukraine’s military operations. This kind of technology is helping Ukraine gather information and carry out missions more safely. Maj. Brovdi, a decorated member of the Ukrainian military and awarded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the “Hero of Ukraine,” discussed Ukraine’s developing doctrine for using unmanned systems. He believes this framework will serve as a model for NATO.



Brovdi praised the efforts of fellow countrymen, but said Ukraine is facing three major challenges at this stage in the war. He said Russian forces are being deployed in such large numbers that Ukraine defenses are struggling to keep up; vital infrastructure across Ukraine are continuing to suffer heavy damage from ongoing Russian assaults; and Ukraine's civilian population is already fully engaged in the war effort, therefore, there is no reserve remaining for more personnel.



Ukraine’s experience during the war is changing how countries around the world think about defense and is influencing programs like the Army Transformation Initiative. Instead of using old systems, Ukraine is finding faster, more flexible ways to respond with new technology and working with all parts of society.