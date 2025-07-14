93rd EARS: Bringing the BOOM to fighter missions across the AOR!

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Bautista, 93rd Expeditionary Aerial Refueling...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Bautista, 93rd Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator, poses for a portrait in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2025. Bautista controls the KC-135’s boom during aerial refueling missions, enabling the United States’ force extension capabilities by prolonging flight times during combat operations in support of defense and deterrence objectives in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fires an AIM-9X missile at an identified target, there is a remaining known area of interest to investigate and neutralize if necessary. However, the fuel gauge is reading low after spending hours in the air. The pilot must decide whether to return to the Main Operating Base, or engage the target and risk not making it back…



In most circumstances, to ensure survivability, the fighter would return to the MOB for fuel and take off again if necessary. Thankfully, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron circles in nearby airspace, ready to rapidly refuel the pilot and get them back in the fight.



A lot of attention surrounding the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of aircraft is directed toward fighters; as the arsenal is complete with sleek airframes, advanced weaponry and dynamic aerial maneuverability.



However, behind the scenes, large, bulky tankers directly support and enable the fighter mission, generating airpower far and wide.



The 93rd EARS’s fleet of KC-135s form the core of the Air Force’s force extension capability. By providing aerial refueling, the 93rd EARS enables aircraft to remain in the air longer, travel further, and ultimately carry out the will of the United States with fewer limitations.



“By delivering precise, around‑the‑clock aerial refueling from our KC‑135s, the 93rd EARS delivers combat air forces across the CENTCOM AOR to maintain a relentless tempo of combat capability," said Lt. Col. Graydon Vandament, 93rd EARS commander. "Our pilots, boom operators and maintainers execute every mission with expeditionary responsiveness and joint lethality in mind, seamlessly integrating during planning and execution with coalition strike packages, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, and close air support operations. This force-multiplier capability underpins USCENTCOM operational objectives and strategic deterrence, honing our unmatched warfighting edge.”



As combat operations are conducted around the AOR, KC-135s typically crewed by only a pilot, co-pilot and boom operator, circle overhead, waiting to enter the action and refuel fighter aircraft.



The 93rd EARS empowers expeditionary fighter squadrons to achieve mission success in the region for a variety of mission taskings. Whether supporting defensive counter air, counter air patrols, or close air support operations, the 93rd EARS’s tankers contribute to the success of their fighter counterpart strikes through force extension via air-to-air refueling.



In the world of aerial refueling, 93rd EARS boom operators play a crucial role in ensuring mission success and flight safety. While pilots focus on flying the aircraft, boom operators are responsible for everything behind the cockpit; ranging from weight and balance checks to verifying hatches are secured and refueling systems are functioning properly.



Their role becomes even more critical during refueling operations amidst intense real-world engagements. Boom operators take charge and coordinate the precise alignment of two aircraft, just feet apart, flying hundreds of miles per hour, by using verbal and visual cues to guide the fighter into the refueling envelope - the area where the boom can extend to make contact and transfer fuel to the receiving aircraft.



At the helm of one said boom is Senior Airman Gabriel Bautista, 93rd EARS boom operator.



Bautista communicates with the approaching pilot, and his own pilot in the KC-135 to precisely align the two aircraft, he then takes control of the boom to make connection with the fighter.



Utilizing a ruddervater joystick and extension to control and elongate the boom, in unison with managing exterior pilot director lights to signal distances to the receiving aircraft’s pilot, Bautista covers the aircraft’s fuel receptacle with the nozzle on the end of the boom and extends it to make contact.



With a secure connection, the pumping condition is met and the KC-135 pilot flips a switch to enable the flow of fuel. After transferring hundreds of gallons of fuel per minute from tanker to fighter, the fighter breaks away with a full tank ready to continue its mission.



Miles below, the fighters continue to deliver airpower in support of CENTCOM objectives, thanks to the added fuel from the 93rd EARS.



As long as the 93rd EARS has a tanker circling overhead, only one factor would impact a pilot’s need to return to its MOB, said best by Bautista himself.



“We can keep pilots fueled and extend their operational capabilities for hours,” said Bautista. “Depending how much fuel we are carrying, we can conduct operations all day or night. The only limitation for a pilot when they have a KC-135 from the 93rd EARS refueling them, is if they run out of munitions.”