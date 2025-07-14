Family Legacy Inspires Captain's Promotion at Public Health Command Europe

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Public Health Command Europe recently hosted a promotion ceremony for Captain Christopher Harmon, who used the occasion to reflect on a long and proud lineage of military service that brought him to where he is today.



Currently the assistant chief of Security and Operations at PHCE, Captain Harmon coordinates all orders and plans for brigade-level events and missions, enabling vital public health and veterinary missions across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



“I joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps in college because I always knew I wanted to join the military,” said Harmon. “My father sent care packages to my cousin while he was deployed in Iraq, so military service was always prevalent in my upbringing.”



Harmon commissioned as a Medical Service Corps Officer in 2021 after graduating from the University of Houston with a history degree. He emphasized the importance of continuing his family’s tradition of service.

“I stand on my family’s shoulders; their legacy inspired me to join,” said Harmon. “I follow in their footsteps and those of all who have served before me. My family’s service history can be traced back eight generations to the Revolutionary War.”



Harmon’s decision to work in the medical field was solidified during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he witnessed the tremendous impact of healthcare professionals.



“I don’t hold a medical degree, but I wanted to enable and maximize healthcare effectiveness,” he explained. “Every job I’ve had in the military has been vastly different, but I don’t regret joining. I’ve grown in so many ways, and it’s incredibly rewarding.”



When faced with challenges, Harmon draws strength from his family’s history.



“One cousin served in Iraq and Afghanistan, my great uncle served in the 1st and 3rd Ranger Battalions during World War II in North Africa, Sicily, and Italy, receiving the Silver Star and Purple Heart, my grandfather was stationed in Okinawa during World War II as a First Sergeant, and one uncle was a Psychological Operations Officer with the 8th Special Forces Group in Panama during the 1960s, just to list a few of my family’s service record” he recounted. “They’ve been all over and faced countless challenges, and that’s what gives me strength in tough moments. They’ve shown me that you either rise to the occasion or fall, and they always chose to rise.”



Previously, Harmon served as a medical platoon leader for the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington State, where he oversaw medical support for 2,000 personnel as one of two medical planners.



“My first job in the Army was like drinking from a firehose of information,” Harmon admitted. “The military taught me how to constantly learn, adapt, and challenge myself.”



He offered advice to those considering military service: “If you’re able and willing to give something good to our country, please join.”

