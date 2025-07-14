Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Change of Command Ceremony: Col. Ernest Govea relinquishes command to Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr.

Photo By Cpl. Brayden Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., oncoming commanding officer, Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Brayden Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., oncoming commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, takes the command colors from Col. Ernest Govea, outgoing commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, during a change of command ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, July 17, 2025. Col. Govea relinquished command of Camp Blaz to Col. Marshall after serving as the commanding officer since July of 2023. The change of command ceremony is an honored tradition, which signifies the transfer of command responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BLAZ, Guam — The commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz relinquished command during a change of command ceremony Thursday, marking a new chapter in the base’s leadership.



Col. Ernest Govea who assumed command in July 2023, handed over responsibilities to Col. Richard Marshall in a ceremony attended by Marines, local officials and members of the community. The event, held on base, recognized Govea’s role in overseeing key developments at Camp Blaz, including infrastructure growth and ongoing integration with the local community.



Since his time at Camp Blaz, Col. Govea has been instrumental in transforming the newest activated Marine Corps Base into a fully functioning command. His leadership has been pivotal in advancing construction initiatives, enhancing Marine readiness and morale, and ensuring that the base is fulfilling its strategic role within the Indo-Pacific. Camp Blaz has evolved because of him, showing his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his Marines and the broader mission of the Marine Corps in Guam.



“Establishing Camp Blaz was more than just standing up a base-it was about laying a solid foundation for the future of our force in the Indo-Pacific,” said Col. Ernest Govea. “Every milestone we reached was a testament to the dedication of our Marines, Sailors, and civilian counterparts, and watching Camp Blaz grow has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”



Col. Ernest Govea enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1991 and served as a Legal Services Clerk with the Staff Judge Advocate in multiple assignments. He commissioned through the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program (MECEP) in May 1998. Col. Govea’s most notable assignments include command roles with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), where he led humanitarian and logistical operations in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Sixth Fleet. He also served in key staff positions supporting Operation IRAQI FREEDOM and counter-piracy missions and held senior logistics and planning roles across Marine Corps Forces in the Western Pacific, Central Command, and Africa Command. He previously served as the G-4 for 3d Marine Division, where he oversaw operational logistics planning and sustainment support across the Indo-Pacific.



Col. Richard Marshall brings with him extensive operational and command experience across the Pacific theater. He emphasized his commitment to continuing the base’s mission and strengthening relationships with the local community.



“Col. Govea set an exceptional standard, leading with vision and dedication to establish Camp Blaz as a strategically vital and operationally ready installation,” said Col. Richard Marshall. “It is an absolute honor to take command of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz at such a pivotal time. This unit represents the forward presence of the Marine Corps in the Indo-Pacific.”



The change of command ceremony was attended by friends, colleagues, and family. In attendance were the Governors of Guam and North Mariana Islands; senators from the 38th Legislature; village mayors and vice-mayors; representatives from Congressman Moylan’s office; members of the Consular Corps from the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Korea, Republic of Palau, Japan and the Philippines; delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands; Commander Joint Task Force-Micronesia; Commander, Joint Region Marianas; The Adjutant General, Guam National Guard; installation commanders; senior enlisted leaders; Gold Star Families; veterans; Guam and Saipan Chamber of Commerce; Navy League of Guam; and the Guam USO. Guam Army National Guard’s 721st band provided music for the ceremony.