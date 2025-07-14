Passing the Torch: 155th CSSB Changes Command

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | The Soldiers of the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) gathered with...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | The Soldiers of the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) gathered with family, friends, and local community members on July 12, 2025, to witness a significant moment in the unit’s history—the Change of Command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Valerie Jackson-Manuel and incoming commander Lt. Col. Evan Carey. The event was held at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in El Monte, California, and was presided over by Col. Leopold Karanikolas, Commander of the 304th Sustainment Brigade. see less | View Image Page

EL MONTE, Calif. - The Soldiers of the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) gathered with family, friends, and local community members on July 12, 2025, to witness a significant moment in the unit’s history—the Change of Command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Valerie Jackson-Manuel and incoming commander Lt. Col. Evan Carey. The event was held at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in El Monte, California, and was presided over by Col. Leopold Karanikolas, Commander of the 304th Sustainment Brigade.



Lt. Col. Jackson-Manuel, who assumed command of the 155th CSSB in April, 2023, was honored for her exceptional leadership and dedication to both mission readiness and community engagement. During her tenure, she led the battalion through multiple high-intensity training events, including Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 24-02 and Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 25-01, where her focus on team cohesion, discipline, and logistics excellence positioned the unit for success.



“Lt. Col. Jackson-Manuel set the standard for what it means to lead from the front,” said Col. Karanikolas. “Her commitment to Soldier development and mission accomplishment has left a lasting impact on the 155th CSSB.”



He went on to emphasize the importance of sustainment units like the 155th in the Army’s strategic transformation:



“Warfare is evolving. We are moving toward large-scale combat operations in multi-domain environments, where logistics and sustainment are no longer simply support functions—they are decisive factors in the outcome of a mission. The 155th CSSB will be on the front lines of this shift, ensuring that combat forces have the fuel, equipment, transportation, and resources to fight and win. This unit is not just important—it’s essential to how the Army Reserve fights in the future.”



In addition to her operational achievements, Jackson-Manuel played a pivotal role in strengthening the unit’s connection with the local community. She was instrumental in organizing and supporting Hero in the Shadows, a community outreach event that provided essential resources and care to homeless veterans throughout the San Gabriel Valley. The effort brought together Soldiers, volunteers, and local organizations to ensure veterans in need received support, health care, and connection.



As she relinquished command, Lt. Col. Jackson-Manuel expressed her gratitude and pride in the unit.



“Serving as the commander of the 155th CSSB has been one of the greatest honors of my military career,” she said. “This team has achieved incredible things, and I have no doubt they will continue to rise under Lt. Col. Carey’s leadership.”



Incoming commander Lt. Col. Evan Carey brings a wealth of experience and a vision focused on continuing operational excellence and fostering a strong, resilient team. In his remarks, Carey acknowledged the accomplishments of his predecessor and expressed enthusiasm for leading the battalion forward.



“It’s an honor to join a unit with such a proud legacy of service, both in uniform and in the community,” he said. “I look forward to building on the momentum established by Lt. Col. Jackson-Manuel.”



The 155th CSSB, part of the 304th Sustainment Brigade under the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, plays a critical role in providing logistics and sustainment support across a wide range of missions. As the Army Reserve continues to prepare for future conflicts across land, air, cyber, and space domains, units like the 155th CSSB will be at the heart of sustaining the fight.



About the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command:



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is a premier U.S. Army Reserve logistics command comprised of more than 6,000 Soldiers across the southwestern United States. The 311th ESC provides mission command of sustainment operations across the full range of military operations in support of U.S. Army, joint, and multinational forces. The command is dedicated to ensuring readiness, developing leaders, and supporting both warfighter and homeland response missions with unmatched logistical capability.