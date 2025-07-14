Welcome Home: 312th AG Company A1 Postal Team Returns from Operation Inherent Resolve 

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On July 7, 2025, the A1 Postal Team from the 312th Adjutant General Company (Human...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On July 7, 2025, the A1 Postal Team from the 312th Adjutant General Company (Human Resources) returned home following a successful nine-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Tasked with managing postal operations across the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, the team played a vital role in sustaining morale by ensuring the secure and timely delivery of mail to thousands of deployed service members. see less | View Image Page

On July 7, 2025, the A1 postal team from the 312th Adjutant General Company (Human Resources) returned home following a successful nine-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Tasked with managing postal operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the team played a vital role in sustaining morale by ensuring the secure and timely delivery of mail to thousands of deployed service members.



Throughout the deployment, the A1 team earned a reputation not only for technical excellence but also for exceptional customer service. Their attention to detail, professionalism and mission-focused mindset ensured that every unit they supported felt valued and connected, no matter how remote the location. Their work went beyond simply moving mail — it served as a lifeline to home, strengthening resiliency and maintaining readiness across the force.



“Our mission was bigger than just delivering mail,” said 1st Lt. Jamie Saunders, the A1 team leader. “We were delivering a connection to home. That’s something every soldier needs — especially in an environment where isolation and stress are part of daily life.”



The team achieved 100 percent on all postal inspections, a clear reflection of their high standards and operational discipline. In terms of professional development, the deployment was also highly productive. Three soldiers received waiver promotions from private first class to specialist, three were promoted from specialist to sergeant, and one advanced from sergeant to staff sergeant. One team member also completed the Basic Leader Course with excellence, demonstrating continued growth and leadership potential.



Several individual efforts stood out. One soldier led a five-month solo postal mission in Saudi Arabia, maintaining operations independently and effectively. Another was hand-selected to support a two-month repatriation mission, leveraging language skills and cultural background to build trust and support objectives. Multiple team members were recognized as “Soldier of the Week” throughout the rotation, a reflection of their consistent professionalism and excellence.



In recognition of their achievements, the team earned numerous awards, including eight Army Achievement Medals, 10 Army Commendation Medals and one Meritorious Service Medal. These honors reflect not only the scope of their work, but the quality and dedication they brought to the mission every day.



“I’m incredibly proud of what this team accomplished,” Saunders said. “They operated with integrity, grit and humility every single day. They made a lasting impact on the soldiers we served — and on each other.”



The 312th AG Company’s A1 team has returned with honor, having made a meaningful contribution to the Army Reserve’s mission overseas. Their ability to execute a critical support mission with precision and heart is a testament to the values and professionalism of Army Reserve soldiers everywhere.



About the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command commands more than 6,000 Army Reserve soldiers across the Southwestern United States. As a subordinate unit of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 311th ESC provides logistics planning, sustainment support and mission command capabilities to enable operational reach and endurance for Army forces worldwide. The command plays a critical role in both domestic response and overseas operations, ensuring America’s Army Reserve remains ready, capable and engaged.