WBAMC Celebrates Safety Day with Hands-On Training and Engagement

FORT BLISS, Texas -- William Beaumont Army Medical Center highlighted its commitment to safe healthcare and military readiness with a full day of interactive demonstrations and training opportunities for staff, patients and visitors during its annual Safety Day observance, held on June 26, 2025, at the main hospital campus.



Coordinated by the hospital’s team of safety specialists, the event featured a series of interactive stations where staff received live demonstrations and participated in safety simulations. The goal was to equip personnel with practical skills they can apply in both drills and real-life emergencies.



“Today we're celebrating Safety Month—June is National Safety Month—so we have decided that we're going to have the Safety Stand Down Day,” said Tara Davis, a WBAMC safety specialist. “We have the trauma team here with Stop the Bleed. We have our lockout/tagout training equipment for medical maintenance, which includes electrical and mechanical lockout/tagout systems. We have fire extinguisher training with our fire training system and virtual reality goggles.”



Interactive stations also included stair chair training, chemical spill response education, and hands-on demonstrations by environmental health and sanitation teams.



According to Davis, these interactive activities emphasized that consistent, hands-on training increases staff confidence and improves reaction times during real emergencies—ensuring that hospital operations remain safe and efficient even under pressure. By investing in proactive safety measures, WBAMC helps safeguard the continuity of patient care while contributing to the overall readiness of the military healthcare force.



“Safety isn’t just an internal practice—it’s a core component of providing high-quality care and maintaining military readiness,” said Davis. “Not only is it knowledge-based, but the more people who have hands-on training or hands-on simulation makes it easier for life situations. In our opinion, from a safety fire perspective, it doesn’t matter if it’s a drill—go through the proper steps of getting everybody out of the building in a safe, efficient manner.” Davis also expressed that trained personnel are better prepared to respond to emergencies, ensuring uninterrupted medical support, and protecting lives on and off the battlefield.



Davis also offered one last reminder for everyone, military or civilian. “If you see something that doesn’t look right, say something. Fire safety concerns—bring it to somebody’s attention and be sure to get the right people involved so that we can mitigate any unsafe situation.”



Ultimately, the event reinforced WBAMC’s commitment to providing high-quality, safe medical care while ensuring that all staff members are fully prepared to respond to emergencies. By combining proactive training with real-world application, William Beaumont’s Safety Day served as a reminder that in military medicine, readiness begins with safety.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 18:05 Story ID: 542985 Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC Celebrates Safety Day with Hands-On Training and Engagement, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.