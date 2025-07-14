Insight gained at NMRTC Bremerton NEC Rating Fair

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Hear all about it...For Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Hear all about it...For Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton and other local commands who ever wondered about progressing into a Hospital Corps field of expertise, they were recently afforded that opportunity. They learned firsthand on a number of specialty jobs at a NEC [Navy Enlisted Classification] Rating Fair, July 14, 2025. The event was hosted by NMRTC Bremerton’s Junior Enlisted Association and was designed to for all Navy ranks and rates to discover local resources for career growth and also establish mentorship connections (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

For Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton and other local commands who ever wondered about progressing into a Hospital Corps field of expertise, they were recently afforded that opportunity.



They learned firsthand on a number of specialty jobs at a NEC [Navy Enlisted Classification] Rating Fair, July 14, 2025.



The event was hosted by NMRTC Bremerton’s Junior Enlisted Association and was designed to for all Navy ranks and rates to discover local resources for career growth and also establish mentorship connections.



“JEA decided to hold this event to give all Sailors the opportunity to learn about other NECs. It directly contributes to the professional development and career progression of Sailors, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future within the Navy,” explained Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shane C. Durand, JEA president and medical laboratory technician, noting that there’s a significant benefit in coordinating such an educational event as this.



“Holding an NEC Fair serves as a crucial retention tool, showing Sailors the pathways available for growth and advancement, thus increasing job satisfaction and reducing attrition,” Durand said. “By providing information on various NECs and the associated C-School opportunities it allows people to network, grow and smile. Experiencing that is a great sight to see.”



A variety of NECs were presented, including behavioral health technician, dental assistant, field medicine technician, medical laboratory technician, pharmacy technician, preventive medicine technician, respiratory therapy technician, submarine force independent duty corpsman, surgical technologist, and x-ray technician [advanced].



Specialty subject matter experts not only brought their expertise. They brought enthusiasm to share.



“Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Jason Rehrig and Alfredo Elizarraras were very passionate about being respiratory therapy technicians,” remarked Durand.



There were also two hospital corpsmen explaining about the Navy’s United Services Military Apprenticeship Program.



Durand attested organizing the NEC Fair was notable for all those involved.



“This was important because Sailors gained a clearer understanding of potential career paths, acquired knowledge about specific NECs that align with their interests and skills, and are motivated to pursue advanced training. This leads to enhanced career prospects, increased earning potential, and greater job satisfaction,” stated Durand, adding that the overall impression by those who presented their chosen specialty was favorable by the interest shown by fair attendees.



“The NEC Fair was well-received by those who attended. We gathered significant positive feedback through informal conversations. Seeing Sailors express their love and passion for the NEC was powerful,” Durand said.



The specialties represented – many by staff members – showcased such as information as the specific job description, schooling requirements, including location and enrollment time frame; applicable requirements [if any]; certification opportunities; reenlistment incentives, and more.



For those who couldn’t make it, Durand stressed that the JEA has informational pamphlets available upon request, as well as resources from NMRTC Bremerton Command Career Counselor office.