Munson leaders share monthly update on access to care and services

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center leaders shared information about enrollment and services at the on-post military treatment facility during the Village Mayors meeting on post July 16.

Village mayors represent residents of each housing community on post and meet with installation and community leaders via roundtable monthly, to exchange information.

Lt. Col. (Dr.) Reginald Trevino, Munson acting director, and Dr. Elizabeth Hersey, chief of Primary Care briefed key health care updates relevant to incoming and current military families.

Dr. Trevino recognized installation leaders at the meeting for a great youth sports camp put on earlier in the week and reminded families that as the school year approaches, Munson is offering school, sports, and Child & Youth Services (CYS) physicals. To schedule call Munson's appointment line weekdays from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 913-684-6250. Parents are encouraged to bring all required paperwork, as forms can vary by institution and activity.

Hersey emphasized the importance of ensuring that Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) information is updated after PCS to reflect residence at new duty locations because that is the information used to establish eligibility for care whether in a military treatment facility or on the network.

“Making sure service members update DEERS helps us enroll family members and streamlines access to care,” Hersey said. Once DEERS is updated call 1-888-TRIWEST (874-9378) and follow the prompts to establish a primary care manager at Munson.

Dr. Hersey highlighted that while Munson offers a full spectrum of primary care, it does not have an emergency room.

“We have pharmacy, lab, physical therapy, radiology, and other services—but for emergencies, always call 911 or go to a nearby hospital,” she reminded attendees.

Hersey also announced the expansion of Munson's virtual health capability through Scheduled Virtual Visits.

“With Scheduled Virtual Visits, you can access sessions quickly and easily through any internet-connected smartphone, laptop or computer. It’s HIPAA-compliant, convenient, and ideal for those who’d rather not load up the kids to come in for a quick consult,” she said. “Now, many appointments that normally require an in-person visit can be done virtually.”

Trevino concluded by welcoming questions and reminding families that Munson is committed to supporting the health and readiness of the Fort Leavenworth community.

To learn more about services at Munson visit https://munson.tricare.mil