VA breaks ground on new clinic at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, Dwight Kress, Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health care System Chief of Voluntary Service and United States Marine Corps Veteran and Scott Isaacks, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health Care System, shovel a pile of dirt marking the beginning construction on a new Department of Veterans Affairs specialty care clinic. Once complete, the new clinic will serve as a hub for timely, compassionate and integrated care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Health Care System hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on a new Department of Veterans Affairs specialty care clinic at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 16, 2025, marking a significant step forward in expanding healthcare access for Lowcountry veterans.



Distinguished guests and base leadership gathered for the ceremony, which highlighted the clinic’s role in bridging the gap between military and civilian care. The facility will offer a wide range of services, including primary care, mental health support and chronic condition management, meeting some of the most pressing needs in the veteran community.



“Having services co-located on Joint Base Charleston provides familiarity, comfort and trust, three critical factors that often determine whether veterans seek care or not,” said Scott Isaacks, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. “This clinic will stand as a lasting testament to our unwavering commitment: that no veteran is left behind.”



Once complete, the new clinic will serve as a hub for timely, compassionate and integrated care. Construction is set to begin immediately, with an expected opening in the near future.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jason H. Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, emphasized the importance of the clinic’s location and significance.



“This clinic will be built adjacent to the base, making it accessible to service members and veterans who call Charleston home,” he said. “It's taken decades for us to recognize the type and quality of care for the veterans we serve.”



He also acknowledged the many teams that made the project possible.



“We have come a very very long way and stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” Parker said. “Today is made possible because of the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron and federal partners who helped turn vision into reality.”



The groundbreaking at Joint Base Charleston underscores the VA’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, accessible care to those who served. With continued collaboration between the VA and Department of Defense, the project is poised to transform veteran healthcare in the region for years to come.



“May this clinic serve as a beacon of hope, healing and excellence for generations to come,” Isaacks said.