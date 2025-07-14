Offutt’s school liaison program supports military-connected families and students

Photo By Dana Heard | Jennifer Miller, left, and Tina Luderman, 55th Force Support Squadron, School Liaison...... read more read more Photo By Dana Heard | Jennifer Miller, left, and Tina Luderman, 55th Force Support Squadron, School Liaison Program managers, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, are the central point of contact for military families moving to the Offutt community. The School Liaison Office connects families with school districts, for students, Pre-K through 12th grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by D.P. Heard) see less | View Image Page

The School Liaison Program is a vital link between military families and the education systems that support them. Program managers Tina Luderman and Jennifer Miller provide critical educational support for military-connected K-12 students across Nebraska and Iowa.



With military members having students enrolled in schools across area districts in Nebraska and Iowa, the school liaison team plays a key role in ensuring continuity and success in education for children navigating military life.



Program managers Luderman and Miller, both long-standing members of team Offutt, assumed their current roles with a shared mission: to ease educational transitions and advocate for the unique needs of military families.



Before families arrive at Offutt, the liaison office provides an overview of the local school systems including information on school boundaries, enrollment procedures, graduation requirements, special education services, and any unique aspects of the local schools pertaining to their child's needs and interests. This helps to reduce anxiety when making informed decisions about housing and schools.



“Our goal is to make every transition smoother for families and their children,” said Luderman. “Education shouldn’t be a stressor — we’re here to provide solutions, support, and information from day one.”



Luderman and Miller accomplish this by developing education community partnerships with local schools, assistance with special education needs, deployments, college, career and military readiness, grants and scholarships, professional development, and other services.



The SLP supports military-connected students by organizing events and activities that promote a sense of community and belonging for military children. This may include welcome events for new students, recognition ceremonies, and support groups for military families. By creating a supportive and inclusive environment, the SLP can help military children feel more connected to their school and community. They also facilitate Offutt’s school and community communications through partnerships with two Purple-Star school districts. These districts are committed to understanding and addressing the needs of military-connected students.



Parents choose Purple-Star school districts because they offer a supportive and understanding environment for their children, recognizing and addressing the unique challenges of military life. The Purple Star designation is a symbol of a school's commitment to serving military-connected students and their families, ensuring they receive the support they need to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally.



“The military lifestyle is unique, and every child experiences it differently,” said Miller. “That’s why we tailor our support to fit their needs. Whether it's helping with school registration, understanding district policies, or navigating individual educational plans, we walk alongside families every step of the way”



One way the SLP caters to the chaotic military family life is being Anchor 4 Life qualified. Anchor 4 Life is a comprehensive peer-to-peer program that empowers students to develop essential life skills, build character, and contribute positively to their communities. By fostering a supportive and encouraging environment, the program helps students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, preparing them for success in school and beyond.







“The school liaison program played a pivotal role in ensuring our twins had a smooth transition moving to Offutt 42 days into their Kindergarten year. Their proactive engagement, resource coordination at both our losing installation and gaining installation eased the educational transition, reduced the stressors of the unknown, and fostered a welcoming environment that has enhanced our twins’ resiliency,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Brown, 55th Force Support Squadron, flight chief. “Our family is extremely grateful for the services that our local SLOs have to offer as our family prepares for yet another move, but this time before the school year starts and our twins will be entering second grade.”







Luderman brings more than a decade of experience supporting military children. Previously serving as the director of Offutt’s Child Development Center II.



"As a parent myself, I deeply understand the challenges and triumphs of raising children, especially within the context of the school system,” said Luderman. “Having navigated these waters with my own children, I bring firsthand knowledge of the issues families face.”







Miller served in leadership roles in the 55th Force Support Squadron’s Community Center, Information, Tickets and Travel, Outdoor Recreation, and the Unite Program.



As subject matter experts in K-12 education, Luderman and Miller advise installation leadership on local and state-level educational developments. They collaborate with command teams to implement quality-of-life programming that supports force readiness and family resilience.



“Our office is a resource hub,” Miller said. “Whether you’re new to Offutt or have been here for years, we’re here to connect, support, and empower families.”



Families seeking support can visit the School Liaison Office in Building 49, Room 131, call (402) 232-4231 or email 55fss.fsy.schoolliaison@us.af.mil.