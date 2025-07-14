Remains of World War II Airman to be buried in Verbena, Alabama

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces airman Pfc. Norman R. Thomas, 20, of Clanton, Alabama, who died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred July 17, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Verbena, Alabama.



Thomas, a member of 48th Material Squadron, 5th Air Base Group, was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese in 1942. Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.



According to prison camp and other historical records, Thomas died on July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.



Thomas was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Jan. 29, 205.



For more information Pfc. Thomas, visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4233474/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-thomas-n/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Martin Funeral Home, 205-755-3550.

