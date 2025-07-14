Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Plymouth, Nebraska

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Erwin H. Schopp, 30, killed during World War II, will be interred July 18, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth, Nebraska.



Schopp was a member of Headquarters Battery, 59th Coastal Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.



According to prison camp and other historical records, Schopp died on Jan. 1, 1943, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 822.



Schopp was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Jan. 24, 2025.



For more information on Pvt. Schopp, visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4231355/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-schopp-e/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Fox Funeral Home, 402-223-4096.

