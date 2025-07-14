Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Canton, Georgia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Anthony Konze, 20, of Brooklyn, New York, killed during World War II, will be interred July 18, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.



In July 1950, Konze was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 1 in the vicinity of Changyong in the Republic of Korea. A finding of death was issued for Konze on May 7, 1954.



Konze was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Dec. 18, 2024.



For more information on Cpl. Konze, visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4192553/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-konze-a/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Darby Funeral Home, 770-479-2193.

