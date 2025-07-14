Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Canton, Georgia

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Anthony Konze, 20, of Brooklyn, New York, killed during World War II, will be interred July 18, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.

    In July 1950, Konze was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 1 in the vicinity of Changyong in the Republic of Korea. A finding of death was issued for Konze on May 7, 1954.

    Konze was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Dec. 18, 2024.

    For more information on Cpl. Konze, visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4192553/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-konze-a/

    The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Darby Funeral Home, 770-479-2193.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:45
    Story ID: 542955
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Canton, Georgia, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    PCRB
    POW/MIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download