Remains of World War II Airman to be buried in Savannah, Georgia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Milton L. Hymes, Jr., 22, of Savannah, Georgia, killed during World War II, will be interred July 18, at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia.



In June 1944, Hymes was assigned to the 565th Bombardment Squadron, 389th Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force, in the European Theater. On June 20, Hymes, the navigator onboard a B-24J “Liberator” bomber, went missing in action when his plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark after colliding with another B-24 in the same formation. The pilot and co-pilot of Hymes’ aircraft were able to bail out and survived, but all evidence points to the rest of the crew being killed in the crash. The U.S. War Department issued a Finding of Death for Hymes on June 21, 1945.



Hymes was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Nov. 21, 2024.



For more information on 2nd Lt. Hymes, Jr., visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4192413/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-hymes-m/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Gamble Funeral Service, 912-354-1616.

