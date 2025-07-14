Corps of Engineers set to dredge Winona, Minn., boat harbor

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today, that mechanical dredging to increase overall harbor depth will begin in the Winona Small Boat Harbor, also known as Dick’s Marine, in Winona, Minnesota, July 17. Work should be completed by July 31.



The work will take place during daylight hours, Monday-Thursday. Please avoid the area or use extreme caution when navigating around the dredge plant and sand barges. For additional information or questions, please contact the channel and harbors office at 651-290-5150.



Dredging the harbor is needed to maintain a safe depth for navigation.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



