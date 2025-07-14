Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox B.O.S.S. holds inaugural Best Barracks Competition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) Program hosted its inaugural Best Barracks Competition for Soldiers living in unaccompanied housing on post July 15.

    Nine Soldiers participated in the competition as a panel of judges scored them on cleanliness, creativity, uniqueness and functionality.

    One male and one female winner were chosen and awarded a B.O.S.S. swag bag, Ninja Air Fryer, competition trophy, a $100 Visa gift card, a $50 Commissary gift card and a $50 Exchange gift card to help spruce up their living space even more.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky’s latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:31
    Story ID: 542952
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox B.O.S.S. holds inaugural Best Barracks Competition, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    BOSS Program
    Kentucky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download