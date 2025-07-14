The Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) Program hosted its inaugural Best Barracks Competition for Soldiers living in unaccompanied housing on post July 15.



Nine Soldiers participated in the competition as a panel of judges scored them on cleanliness, creativity, uniqueness and functionality.



One male and one female winner were chosen and awarded a B.O.S.S. swag bag, Ninja Air Fryer, competition trophy, a $100 Visa gift card, a $50 Commissary gift card and a $50 Exchange gift card to help spruce up their living space even more.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky’s latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:31 Story ID: 542952 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox B.O.S.S. holds inaugural Best Barracks Competition, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.