BJACH nurse recognized as DHA Civilian of the Quarter

Photo By Jean Graves | Cyndi Boone, a registered nurse and nurse consultant in the managed care department at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, meets with a patient July 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Boone helps beneficiaries navigate TRICARE referrals, authorizations, and continuity of care with civilian providers

FORT POLK, La. —Cyndi Boone, a registered nurse at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, was recognized as the Defense Health Agency Civilian of the Quarter during a monthly awards ceremony July 3 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.



With more than 15 years of service at BJACH and nearly three decades in the nursing profession, Boone’s career has spanned nearly every corner of the hospital — from inpatient care and family medicine to forensic nursing and referral management.



Boone began her time at BJACH in the Progressive Care Unit, a high-acuity inpatient ward that managed telemetry patients and post-operative recoveries. She later supported the transition of the Family Medicine Clinic to a Patient-Centered Medical Home model, served as a virtual health care coordinator, and worked in the Soldier Centered Medical Home.



Today, she serves as a nurse consultant in managed care, helping patients navigate complex referrals, TRICARE authorizations and specialty care through the civilian network.



“You never know what burden someone is carrying when they call,” Boone said. “Sometimes it’s a medical issue, sometimes it’s something more personal. When they reach me, they can rest assured they’re talking to someone who will advocate for them.”



In addition to her primary duties, Boone is one of three certified Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiners at BJACH. Over the past several years, she has devoted more than 1,600 hours of on-call time, providing professional, compassionate care to individuals impacted by sexual assault and mentoring new forensic nurses across the installation.



“It’s one of the most meaningful roles I’ve ever had,” she said. “From the moment they walk into the ER, we’re with them — making sure they’re supported, respected and never alone.”



Her commitment extends beyond any one department. Boone frequently steps in to assist during staff shortages across BJACH — in the emergency room, labor and delivery, family medicine and more.



“Cyndi goes above and beyond to ensure patient care remains a top priority,” said Sabrina Cobb, Boone’s supervisor. “She mentors others, supports mission readiness, and leads by example — all without ever asking for recognition.”



Boone said her approach to nursing has always been rooted in service.



“I’ve got a servant’s heart,” she said. “That’s just who I am. You treat people the way you’d want your family to be treated.”



Whether supporting a patient through a challenging diagnosis or helping a new nurse learn the ropes, Boone said she feels honored to serve the Fort Polk community.



“As long as I’m able, I’ll keep doing what I can to help,” she said. “I’m grateful to be here — and grateful to be part of a team that cares this deeply.”