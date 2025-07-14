Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center welcomes new commander

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center welcomed a new commander July 8 when Brig. Gen. William Rogers assumed leadership of the center.



Rogers will be commander until a backfill is identified for former commander Maj. Gen. John Newberry, who retired July 1 after 31 years. Per direction from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Air Force is in the process of assessing the general officer corps. As a result, it is unknown when someone will be selected to fill the commander position long term.



“As I step into the commander role, I look forward to broadening my support to the entire AFNWC mission and getting to know more of you on the AFNWC team,” Rogers said.



While commander, Rogers will continue serving as director of the AFNWC Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Systems Directorate and as Air Force program executive officer for intercontinental ballistic missiles. He will also remain stationed in his current location at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



“I have outstanding teams supporting me in executing all my responsibilities,” Rogers said. “It is important for everyone in AFNWC to continue following Air Force Materiel Command’s processes for organize/train/equip activities, while I balance the PEO and acquisition ones. I am excited about this opportunity to serve.”



He expects AFNWC personnel to route O/T/E actions through the appropriate AFNWC command staff and directorates, and route PEO for ICBMs actions through his ICBM Program Execution Group.



While Newberry was dual-hatted as the PEO for nuclear air delivered, Waldine Messmore, former deputy PEO, is now serving as the acting PEO for NAD. Col. Summer Clovis, director, Air Delivered Capabilities Directorate, is now dual-hatted as the acting deputy PEO for NAD.

