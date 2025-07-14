Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex invests in workforce development for future readiness

Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Terance Jackson, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Terance Jackson, right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Workforce Development Branch training instructor, gives an F-15 aircraft ejection seat safety briefing to WR-ALC aircraft maintainers at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 4, 2025. Aircraft maintainers learned how to safely operate and perform work on an F-15 cockpit in an environment that does not interrupt the workflow of aircraft undergoing program depot level maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Workforce Development Branch at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is strategically investing in its workforce through comprehensive training programs.



The branch operates multiple training sections, each focused on specific skill sets crucial to the WR-ALC mission.



“The center's core mission is to provide training to new hires to give them the basic skills needed to join the workforce,” said Scott Brady, WR-ALC Maintenance Fundamentals Center team leader.



“The MFC offers 30 courses, designed to equip new mechanic hires with the essential knowledge and skills they need before joining their respective squadrons,” Brady continued. “These programs are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the WR-ALC and the Air Force mission, provide a foundational skillset for new hires and opportunities for advanced training using cutting-edge technology.”



According to Brady, his center’s role in future workforce development cannot be overstated. The training program itself is built to grow with the changing needs of the force.



“The MFC contribution to the WR-ALC and the Air Force mission is significant. We provide a skill foundation that can be built upon," said Brady. “Looking ahead, the MFC aims to continue developing additional training resources to better serve the complex.”



JJ Howe, the MFC Advanced Training Technology Program manager, expanded on the specific technologies the center is utilizing to train WR-ALC personnel.



“The Maintenance Training Modernization Center is focused on the future of maintenance training and leveraging state-of-the-art virtual reality technologies to improve the classroom environment,” said Howe.

“The Workforce Development Branch is working with technology contractors, researching the future of training courses and hands-on application, utilizing state-of-the-art virtual reality technologies to enhance the training mission, saving valuable man-hours and improving retention by a younger workforce,” he continued.



Currently, the center boasts an inventory of 165 VR maintenance training simulations for C-17, C-5, F-15, and C-130 aircraft. Examples include weapon specific flight control operations and removals, landing gear operations, aircraft inspections, jacking procedures, and towing procedures.



Howe explained that training needs are identified through communication with individual units within WR-ALC. The program is continuously expanding through collaboration with contractors, Air Education and Training Command, Air Mobility Command, and AFWERX, the innovative arm of the Air Force.



“The goal is to increase the knowledge base of maintenance technicians in the most efficient way possible, reducing time away from assigned duties while maintaining a quality product for the warfighter,” he said “VR training has already yielded significant benefits for the complex, including a reduction in touch time for on-task performance, a reduction in quality escapes, a reduction in overall training time, and a reduction in training costs.”



Howe said the integration of VR and mixed-reality technologies are the basis of simulator technology that provides optimum enhancement to the curriculum and student comprehension and retention.



“The future of the training involves continued collaboration with technology contractors to research and implement innovative training technologies,” he said. "The Workforce Development Branch provides a strategic overview of initiatives to implement innovative training technology and on-site utilization of VR and MR training simulations to increase maintenance proficiency."



Paul Parker, WR-ALC MFC Sheet Metal training administrator, said the section's mission is to get students ready for entry-level training in sheet metal work, regardless of their current skill level.



"The course prepares students for ALC specific employee-based training by teaching them the fundamentals of sheet metal,” he said. “It bridges the gap between basic skills and the intermediate-level training required by ALC.”



Parker said the driving force behind training development at the WR-ALC is the need for knowledgeable and skilled technicians.



“Currently, the section offers a maintenance fundamentals sheet metal course, but metal bond and blueprint reading courses are already under development,” he said. “The courses are tailored to meet the specific needs of each weapon system team. It’s important to provide continuous improvement and responsiveness to our student needs.”



Parker said it’s very rewarding to be part of something that makes a real difference in people's lives and careers.



“The Workforce Development Branch at the WR-ALC plays a vital role in ensuring the complex has a highly skilled and prepared workforce,” he said. “By providing foundational training, embracing innovative technologies, and adapting to the evolving needs of the Air Force mission, the branch is investing in the future of the WR-ALC and the readiness of the nation's warfighters.”